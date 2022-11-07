12 Holiday Gifts Men Will Actually Like (& Make Use Of) — Starting at Just $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For some reason, the narrative that men are simple creatures to shop for — since the only things they could possibly want are shaving kits and beer glasses, apparently — has been steadfast for years. But we’re here to stop that tale in its tracks, because after years of fretting about what exactly to get our SOs we’ve come to realize that men are, actually, really freaking hard to get gifts for.

If you’re like us, this struggle might have led you to do some last-minute shopping. Fear not, though. We’ve come up with a gift guide just for those who are struggling to find the perfect thing for the men in their life. And it includes essentials that will be shipped fast enough to end up at your door a day (maybe even two!) before the holiday begins.

Below, check out some of the most foolproof last-minute gifts for men that they’ll undoubtedly love.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. CVS is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best Buy.

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch

First thing’s first: If he doesn’t have a Nintendo Switch by now, he’s likely wanting one. This on-sale refurbished version will save you a good chunk of change without sacrificing on quality. Best Buy’s Geek Squad tests and certifies every refurbished model, so you can rest assured knowing that this money-saving move was a good one.

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch $253 Buy now

CVS.

Elf 12 Days of Socks

Nothing screams the holiday season more than the movie Elf. Give the gift of holiday cheer just like Buddy the Elf does in the film by gifting this set of socks to your friends and family. It includes a dozen different Elf-inspired patterns that will surely bring them some holiday happiness.

Related story Walmart's Unbelievable Black Friday Toy Deals Are Here

Elf 12 Days of Socks $20 Buy now

ButcherBox

ButcherBox

This is something we always recommend, no matter who you’re shopping for. A subscription to ButcherBox, or even just gifting somebody a single box is a unique yet super useful thing to do. The boxes come with everything from holiday hams to a variety of steaks, and the prices are actually great for such high-quality cuts of meat. Our favorite? Oh, and anything you get comes with a free pack of bacon. Better yet, right now you’ll get a free turkey delivered when you make a purchase. Your holiday gift list and meal are set.

ButcherBox $ Buy now

DIY Whisky Infusion Kit

Ditch boring cups and glasses for a kit that will get him concocting his favorite new whiskey blends on his own. This infusion kit includes six whiskey stones and 12 woodchip blends and botanicals that will make every sip unique.

DIY Whisky Infusion Kit $70 Buy now

Ray-Ban.

Ray-Ban 62mm Gradient Lens Aviator Sunglasses

A new pair of Ray-Ban shades is always a hit. Especially when they come in this cool style. Even better: they’re on sale now.

Best Buy.

Theragun Mini

If the man in your life is constantly hitting the gym, he’s also constantly experiencing soreness. Get him this Theragun Mini that will help relieve some of that pain wherever he needs it. It’s so compact, he’ll be able to fit it into carry-ons for work trips, weekends away, etc.

Theragun Mini $ Buy now

New Balance.

New Balance 327 Sneakers

Yes, it’s possible to find him a pair of stylish and comfortable sneakers. Case-in-point: These New Balance 327s. They’d look great on the soccer field sidelines, grocery store aisles, and dinners with the fam.

New Balance 327 Sneakers $100 Buy now

Amazon.

Portable Waterproof Speaker

If he loves music, let him bring it with him wherever he wants, including the pool. With this waterproof portable speaker, the soundtrack of his life will be the soundtrack of parties, barbecues, picnics, and so much more.

Portable Waterproof Speaker $46 Buy now

Herschel Supply Co.

Herschel Supply Co. Duffel Bag

This weekender is sleek, functional, and worth every penny.

Herschel Supply Co. $100 Buy now

Best Buy.

LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Somehow, this top-rated smart TV with OLED 4K display is on sale for a whopping $730 off. Usually $1,300, you can grab it and make your man’s holiday a historic one for $570.

LG - 48 $570 Buy now

Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

This one is as much a present for you as it is for him. The Tobacco Vanille scent is like a warm hug on a super chilly winter day. It’s sweet yet musky—and, it’s rumored that Harry Styles wears it. Enough said.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille $ Buy now

Carhartt.

Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie

This best-selling beanie is a simple solution to any stressed-out shopping. It comes in so many color options, retailers for under $20, and is something everyone can use in the winter.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie $17 Buy now

Apple.

Apple Watch SE

Whether they’re a runner, walker, or just want to have another tech device on them at all times, this Apple watch is a great gift. It’s on sale for $170 and comes in a sleek black hue that’ll match everything in their closet.