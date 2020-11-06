This $30 Dyson Toy Vacuum Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift For Parents Because It’ll Make Your Kid Want to Clean

‘Tis the season for family reunions, holiday gatherings and — if you’re playing the role of host — nonstop cleaning and tidying up. This means all hands on deck, including the kids — and we just discovered a toy by your favorite vacuum brand that’ll actually make them want to clean! Bonus: you can shop it at Amazon and Target.

Thanks to Dyson, now the kids can take on a bigger role with family chores: vacuuming. Yup, Dyson sells two tiny vacuums specifically made for little cleaners, and they might be the cutest (and most useful) toys we’ve ever seen. The best part? Ones under $30 and the other runs around $45 — which is actually affordable unlike the real ones, which will easily run you a few hundred bucks. But if you want to treat yourself this year, we’ve got the lowdown on the cheapest Dyson Black Friday deals — and you can shop them now! How cute would this mommy-and-me matching vacuum situation be?

Casdon.

Dyson Ball Vacuum $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

This fun-sized vacuum may be described as a “brilliant toy replica of the Dyson Ball,” but don’t be fooled. It actually works and will pick up small bits of paper and polystyrene balls. That’s it, but at least it’s something. Plus, it has tiny colorful balls that bounce around in the clear casing, so at least it gives the impression vacuuming is actually fun so your kids will get more pumped about cleaning the house one day.

If you wanna get real fancy, you can get the sleek stick version too:

Casdon.

CASDON PLC 68702 Dyson Cord Free Vacuum $44.46 on Amazon.com Buy now

With realistic sounds and a removable dustbin to empty debris, this vacuum is suitable for kids ages 3 and up. It’s apparently worth every penny too: It has over 2,700 reviews and an overall rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon.

Sold.

Not only will this Dyson vacuum allow kids to take role-playing to a new level, but it’ll also help them develop essential life skills. Dyson’s got the right idea.

Keep in mind this vacuum requires four C batteries to power it up, so be sure to add that to your Amazon basket when you go to purchase it. Because, really, how can you pass this up?

