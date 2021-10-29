Amazing Early Black Friday Deals That You Can Shop Right Now

We’re a little less than a month away from actual Black Friday, but some retailers and etailers have kicked their deals off extra early this year. Instead of spending the day after Thanksgiving foraging for the best deals, you can relax. Places like QVC, Amazon and Best Buy have gotten started early, so you can get your Black Friday and holiday shopping done, without having to deal with any of those pesky shipping delays.

From the hottest toys to the latest tech, there are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals to be found just days away from Halloween. We recommend perusing this list in between bites of Halloween candy. Say goodbye to last-minute holiday stress.

In addition to the stores we’ve listed below, Target is launching their Black Friday deals on Sunday, so you’ll want to keep that in mind as well.

In addition to the stores we've listed below, Target is launching their Black Friday deals on Sunday, so you'll want to keep that in mind as well.

Amazon

Amazon started rolling out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals way ahead of schedule. They launched their Epic Daily Deals in mid-October, and each day there is a new set of deals. From Amazon devices to the hottest toys, you can get all of your Black Friday and holiday shopping done in one fell swoop.

Glasses USA

Need some new eyeglasses or sunglasses? Now’s the time to upgrade them at GlassesUSA. It’s technically a Halloween sale, but the deals are Black Friday-worthy. They’re offering up to 60 percent off on all frames plus free Rx lenses and shipping with the code DEAL60. You can also get one pair of glasses free after you buy one pair with the code BOGOFREE.

QVC

Black Friday isn’t simply a day this year, it’s an event. And QVC is joining the fun with deals you can shop right now, with more on the way. Speaking of Black Friday deals you can shop right now is this ELEMIS set, which is $99 off. For the latest on QVC’s upcoming Black Friday deals, click here.

Best Buy

Best Buy will have thousands of Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, video games, appliances and more — and you can shop them now. There are deals of the day in addition to other sales, so techies will have plenty to shop. This robot vacuum is currently $300 off — so your home is about to get an upgrade.

Fabletics

Fabletics kicked off Black Friday early with an 80 percent off sale. You can also snag two pairs of leggings for $24, which is an unbelievable deal. The only catch is that you have to sign up as a new VIP member, but the discounts do make it worth it.

