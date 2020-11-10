It’s the most wonderful — stressful, anxiety-ridden, crowded yet glorious — two days of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And it’s here earlier than ever! Target, Walmart, and Wayfair are just a few of the big-box stores to announce November-long Black Friday sales, but more just keep rolling in. So, buckle up, there are a lot of can’t miss deals on Instant Pots, Roomba vacuums, and toys to just name a few.

For many of us, Thanksgiving dinner hasn’t even fully settled before we find ourselves already halfway to Target or Kohl’s or have a laptop heating up on our laps as we open up the umpteenth tab of our favorite online stores, but thanks to deals dropping even before Halloween this year — you can hopefully enjoy the actual holidays more this year.

Whether you’re planning your post-Thanksgiving Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping or want to get first dibs on the deals happening now, we’ve got the lowdown on the best deals from your favorite stores.

Make sure to keep this bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with new deals as they roll in, and check out all our favorite holiday deals here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Kenzzi is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wayfair

Wayfair kicked things off in October, with a blowout deal on Ina Garten’s favorite Le Creuset Dutch oven, but they’ll be rolling out more deals as we get closer to the actual holiday. Right now, if you spend $200, you’ll get $30 bonus cash you’ll be sent on November 23rd.

Le Creuset 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse $179.95 Buy now

Here’s what you can shop now:

Mattresses from $199

Up to 50% off small electrics

Major appliances from $250

Kitchen essentials from $29.50

Up to 50% off storage

Bedroom furniture from $99

You can check out all the deals here.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will start on November 20th this year, and you can preview the goodies that will be discounted now. From UGG to Staub cookware, there’s a lot in store you won’t want to miss. To tide you over untli then, they launched Daily Drops and beauty deals to make your shopping dreams come true. Some drops included the fuzzy Birkenstocks of our dreams, family pajamas, and holiday masks, so we’re anxiously awaiting to see what else will be discounted this year. Currently, this cult-favorite Le Creuset griddle is half off, so it’s basically a Black Friday deal.

Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill Pan $79.30 Buy now

Kenzzi

Image: Courtesy of Kenzzi.

If you’re looking to recreate the spa experience at home but don’t want to scrimp on your favorite procedures, you’ll want to stock up on Kenzzi’s products during their Black Friday sale. Now through the end of 2020, you can get $50 off your purchase and free shipping when you use the code H50. That’s more than 20% off their popular IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset and more than 25% off their At-Home Microdermabrasion Handset (when purchased separately).

IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset $229 Buy now

Amazon

Amazon has yet to release official Black Friday and Cyber Monday details, but they currently have their Holiday Dash Deals event going on now. Every day, they’re dropping new deals on items that are on the top of your wish list — and everyone else’s. Stay tuned on the official date of Amazon’s Black Friday sale — we’ll let you know as soon as we find out.

Target

Target’s also dropping deals all November, and they started out strong with a deal on Dyson. Each week in the month, they’ll be delivering a new wave of deals, so there’s much to be excited for. You can also look forward to deals on headphones, Keurigs, toys and air fryers. You can check out the current deals here.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $299.99 Buy now

Knix

In lieu of Black Friday, Knix is letting you shop early deals with its warehouse sale. It’s goin on now until supplies last, you can get your hands on their life-changing bras, innovative underwear, and more up to 50 percent off to complete your WFH wardrobe.

Evolution Bra $55.00 Buy now

Walmart

Shark IQ Robot® Vacuum R100, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping (RV1000) $299.99 Buy now

Walmart’s having not one, but three Black Friday events, so there’s a lot to cover. From vacuums to kitchen appliances and toys, there will be new things in store every week.

You can check out the current deals here.

Macy’s

Macy’s released its ad, and deals are going live on November 16th.

Check out the deal preview here.

Vinebox

From November 23rd-30th, you can get 20 percent off their gorgeous 12 Nights of Wine advent calendar box so you can continue your happy hours at home this holiday.

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar $129.99 Buy now

Copper Cow

Get Vietnamese pour over coffee for a steal this holiday season. Copper Cow will be offering 30 percent off sitewide from November 27th-30th. From November 24th-26th, they’ll have a variety of early deals with anywhere from one to two months of free coffee, depending on what subscription you sign up for.

Best Buy

Best Buy will have thousands of Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, video games, appliances and more — and you can shop them now. There are deals of the day in addition to other sales, so techies will have plenty to shop. From $255 off this GE washing machine to $220 off this Samsung TV, your home is about to get an upgrade.

Costco

Costco will have online deals starting November 5th, and while they don’t explicitly say they’re Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals (they never do), they are. You can check out our favorite deals here. And if you don’t have a membership, you can snag one here.

Kohl’s

What sets Kohl’s Black Friday apart from other retailers is the Kohl’s Cash you can earn on top of the discounts. Deals are live now, and from Nov. 22 to 27, in addition to offering 15 percent off in stores and online with the promo code GIVE, Kohl’s is also giving away $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent with the same aforementioned dates. You can check out the deals here.

The Home Depot

Black Friday’s already underway at The Home Depot, and you can save up to 40% off appliances, Dyson vacuums – this one is 30 percent off, and holiday decor.

Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner $244.90 Buy now

Old Navy

From November 19th-22nd, you can snag 40 percent off everything at Old Navy, and then from November 23rd-27th, you’ll get 50 percent off. The Cyber deals will mirror these in-store sales, except the 50 percent off will go through November 30th. Don’t miss out on their $1 Cozy Sock sale, which is going down November 25-29th. Note that stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. For more Old Navy gift-spiration, check out our favorite cozy gifts under $50.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: