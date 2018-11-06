The 2018 midterm elections are a big deal. (A very big deal.) In fact, with every seat in the House, a third of the Senate and dozens of gubernatorial positions yet to be decided, Tuesday's election is expected to be the biggest midterm in 50 years according to NPR.

It is imperative all registered voters exercise their civic duty — and their right. And many companies are making sure you can do just that: Uber, Lyft and several other bus, bike and ride-sharing services are offering free or deeply discounted rides.

Here are just a few of the Election Day offers.

Uber

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls. In order to redeem the coupon, all you need to do is enter promotional code VOTE2018.

Note: Users will need to have the most recent version of the Uber app for the code to work.

Lyft

Lyft has partnered with BuzzFeed to offer half-price rides to voting locations. To get the discount, simply go to BuzzFeed, enter your zip code, hit submit and then plug the associated code into your Lyft app.

Note: The 50 percent off deal is only good on your ride to your polling place (and applies to a standard ride up to $5).

Zipcar

If you rent a Zipcar on election night — specifically between 6 and 10 p.m. — the car service will give you $20 off a future trip.

Lime

Mobility service Lime is offering free 30-minute rides on any of their bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters. To get your free rental, simply enter code LIME2VOTE18.

Motivate

Motivate is also offering free 30-minute rides on any of their bikes across this country. This includes Citi Bike in New York City and Jersey City, Divvy in Chicago, Bluebikes in Boston, Capital Bikeshare in Washington, D.C., Nice Ride Minnesota in Minneapolis, Ford GoBike in San Francisco, Biketown in Portland and CoGo in Columbus, Ohio. To get your free rental, most companies are taking the code BIKETOVOTE. Divvy users will need to use the code VOTE18, and Biketown riders should use the code BIKE2VOTE.

Free rides are great, but only if you know where you are going and what you are doing. To find your polling place and/or hours, visit Vote.org.