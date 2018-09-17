On Friday, Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and while the storm was downgraded to a Category 1, it brought with it torrential amounts of rain. In fact, according to The Charlotte Observer, some areas saw as much as 17 inches. The good news is that the storm is finally moving on; most areas of the Carolinas are now rain-free. However, the damage is already done. Florence claimed 17 lives and flooded countless neighborhoods before it left. But victims do not have to go through this alone.

Here are several ways you can help.

Local charities

Donate to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina: The Diaper Bank of North Carolina is accepting monetary donations as well as in-person donations of diapers, feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence supplies. Contact info@ncdiaperbank.org for more details.

Task Force 75 is a "volunteer disaster response team that was formed in 2017 to assist fellow Americans during the unprecedented hurricane season." You can help support their efforts by donating to their GoFundMe campaign.

The North Carolina Community Foundation is a humanitarian organization that partnered with local charities ahead of the hurricane to provide aid to the community. Help them help others by clicking here.

The North Carolina Disaster Fund works hard to assist residents with any and all "unmet needs in the aftermath of a disaster," and while they do not want any material donations, monetary donations are greatly appreciated.

National charities

Americares: Americares focuses on health in disaster relief, and all donations made to Americares help fund emergency medicine and/or other supplies. To assist Americares with Hurricane Florence relief, click here.

The American Red Cross: One of the oldest humanitarian-relief organizations, the American Red Cross is currently accepting donations for the victims of Hurricane Florence.

United Way: United Way created the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund to "support local communities in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and the surrounding areas affected by Hurricane Florence." Donations can be made locally and/or internationally.

American Humane: While many of the aforementioned organizations offer short- and long-term support for victims of Hurricane Florence, American Humane is one of the few organizations dedicated to helping our furry friends. In fact, American Humane has already rescued countless animals from the hurricane's path. Visit their website to assist American Humane with their relief efforts.

Pitch in

And finally, if you live in the surrounding areas, donate your blood or time — as volunteers are always needed. You can visit the American Red Cross website to find and schedule an appointment to donate blood near you.