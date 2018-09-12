Apple Just Unveiled 3 New iPhones — Here’s What You Need to Know

Apple hosted their annual keynote on Wednesday, and — in typical Apple fashion — the event was epic. However, the big takeaway from the keynote wasn't the Mission Impossible-style intro or the fact that Apple stores are now welcoming over 500 million visitors each year (though these things were impressive); no, the big news was that there is a new iPhone coming.

Scratch that, there are three new iPhones coming: the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

Here's everything you need to know.

iPhone XS/XS Max

Available in two sizes: 5.8-inch (XS) and 6.5-inch (XS Max) with OLED super-retina display

Comes in three colors: gold, silver and space gray

Offers new dual-camera system with 12-megapixel wide and telephoto lenses

Offers smart HDR and dynamic depth of field, which allows users the chance to change the Bokeh effect in portrait mode

Offers new AR experiences thanks to A12 Bionic chip: the smartest, most powerful chip ever used in an iPhone

4K video now records in stereo

Both the XS and XS Max now support dual SIM cards

Runs iOS 12 software

Is more water- and dust-resistant than previous models

Has improved Face ID system

Battery life: the iPhone XS should last 30 minutes longer than iPhone X; the iPhone XS Max should last 90 minutes longer than the iPhone X

Available in 64, 256 or 512 gigabytes

Pricing starts at $999 for the XS and $1,099 for the XS Max

iPhone XR

6.1 LCD screen with liquid retina display

Comes in five colors: white, black, blue, coral, yellow and Project (RED)

Made of aerospace-grade aluminum

Has more durable glass

Screen goes edge to edge and top to bottom

Offers same true-depth and wide-angle camera system as iPhone XS and XS Max

Offers same A12 Bionic chip as iPhone XS and XS Max

Takes portrait mode photos through software

Runs iOS 12 software

Is more water- and dust-resistant than previous models

Has improved Face ID system

Battery life: the iPhone XR battery should last 90 minutes longer than iPhone X

Available in 64, 128 or 256 gigabytes

Pricing starts at $749

Apple also announced their ever-popular watch is getting an update, which is huge, especially since this will be the Apple Watch's first major redesign since it was originally released in 2015. To learn more about Apple Watch Series 4, check out our complete rundown of the new watch and all its new features.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available for preorder on Friday and will begin shipping on Sept. 21. The iPhone XR will be available for preorder on Oct. 19 and will begin shipping on Oct. 26.