We often dream of having a lush garden full of flowers, fresh herbs, and unique plants that soak up the sun in our (imaginary) expansive yard. But the reality is that gardening outside is hard work, many people don’t have huge swaths of land to work with, and it’s often either too cold and too dark or too hot and too sunny to grow the plants you want outside anyway. The solution? Houseplants, of course.

Houseplants have several benefits, from making a room look brighter and more inviting to boosting moods and giving you something to dote on when you’re bored. They add an injection of nature and harmony into your living space whether you live in a country farmhouse or city apartment.

These days, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home to turn your living room into a greenhouse and your bathroom into veritable rainforest. Buying houseplants online is easy, especially if you know where to do it, and there are tons of convenient options.

Whether you’re looking for an exotic plant that makes a perfect present or a low-light plant that you won’t be able to kill in the office, these are some of the best places to buy chic houseplants online.

The Sill

There’s no shame in being new to the houseplant game, but to save yourself the grief of a wilted new friend, we recommend starting with beginner plants. The Sill, which is one of the best-designed websites for plants, has a whole section dedicated to plants that are easy for beginners to keep alive, and they have gorgeous pots to keep them in to boot. We speak from experience: Get yourself at least one ZZ Plant.

Bloomscape

Bloomscape offers a huge variety of fun indoor plants to buy online, and their quirky selection makes it a great spot to shop for presents. Whether you’re looking for something unique, like a potted lavender tree or bromeliad pineapple, or something classic, like a lush peace lily, Bloomscape has it. You can also seach for pet-friendly, easy-care, and low-light plants.

Lively Root

If you need both indoor and outdoor plants in your life, Lively Root can be your one-stop-shopping destination. Search by categories like “Best Plants for the Living Room” and “Baby Shower Plants,” or buy a few giftable culinary plants, from French thyme to fragrant Basil Genovese.

Urban Stems

Urban Stems sells gorgeous, modern fresh flower arrangements, but they sell a wide variety of houseplants, too. Their plants pretty much all are designed to be given as gifts, so the bonus of shopping for plants here is that every addition to your collection comes in a cute pot. We’re kind of obsessed with The Loe, a classic easy-care jade succulent that comes in a ceramic elephant-shaped pot. They also sell cacti, orchids, and other green houseplants.

For when you just can’t get enough of new plants

If you don’t care so much about the type of plant you’re getting and just want new plants all the time, consider a plant subscription box. My Garden Box offers plants and gardening tools, and Hey Horti has plant subscription boxes that are totally pet-friendly.

