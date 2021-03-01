31 Empowering Ways to Celebrate Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and there’s no better month to make a difference than this one. Although it can sometimes feel like we’re going backward politically, women have made remarkable strides coming together and demanding action throughout history, and this year has been no different. From electing the first-ever female Vice President to female-driven movies like The 40-Year-Old Version and Nomadland finally getting the credit they deserve, it’s more clear than ever that women are still leading the charge.

To celebrate, we wanted to find even more ways to empower ourselves. Whether you want to make personal changes or take political action, we’ve put together a list of ideas to keep you occupied for the whole month.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Go braless.

2. Ask for a raise.

3. Stop saying you’re sorry for a day.

4. Spend a week saying no when you want to say no.

5. Do research on the market value of your job, and use that info to prep for asking for a raise or looking for a new job.

6. Donate to Emily’s List, an organization dedicated to helping to elect progressive, pro-abortion rights women to office.

7. Donate to Support the Girls to give homeless women in North America bras and menstrual products.

8. Sign up to mentor young women at Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America.

9. Donate to Girls Not Brides, aimed at ending child marriage.

10. Invest some of your money to start to close the wealth gap.

11. Binge-watch the new season of Firefly Lane (available on Netflix).

12. Watch Queen of Katwe (available on Netflix), a movie about a girl chess prodigy growing up in Katwe starring Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo.

13. Watch A League of Their Own (available on Amazon), a fictionalized movie inspired by the real first female professional baseball league.

14. Watch The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (available on Hulu), a story about Billie Holiday and the FBI’s attempt to use her to racialize the war on drugs.

15. Watch Obvious Child (available on Amazon), a rom-com about an abortion.

16. Listen to the Girl Be Free podcast if you’re feeling stuck and need some inspiration.

17. Listen to the Black Girl in Om podcast for when you need a dose of wellness.

18. Get some real-talk sex tips on the Sex with Emily podcast.

19. Have great sex — with someone else or by yourself, or maybe celebrate real-world sex by watching Make Love Not Porn TV.

20. Go on a socially distanced hike with a women’s group.

21. Blast an all-female music playlist.

22. Volunteer as a Planned Parenthood escort.

23. Schedule your yearly well-woman exam (if you haven’t already).

24. Schedule time to work on a project that’s meaningful or fun for you.

25. Call or email your representatives about an issue that’s important to you.

26. If you have children, read them Rad American Women A-Z: Rebels, Trailblazers, and Visionaries Who Shaped Our History . . . and Our Future!

27. Support movies directed by women, like Land, which is now in theaters.

28. Read books released by women this year, like Little Gods by Meng Jin or Topics of Conversation by Miranda Popkey.

29. Seek out local businesses run by women and support them.

30. Write an email to a woman who has inspired you.

31. Make sure you’re registered to vote.

A version of this article was originally published March 2018.