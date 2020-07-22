9 Airbnbs That Double as Picturesque Wedding Venues

EnglishIt’s been a weird year and it’s even weirder if you’re planning a wedding during these crazy times. With so many venues closed due to the coronavirus, couples everywhere are starting to think outside the box when it comes to planning their big day. Of course, this means thinking of ways to keep everyone safe and socially distant during the event and possibly even cutting down the guest list to just close family and friends. The one bonus of having a smaller guest list (aside from the obvious one — cost) is the wide array of venue options available for smaller gatherings. Our new favorite trend is people using gorgeous Airbnbs as wedding venues for their smaller events.

Airbnb is full of gorgeous getaways that double as wedding venues. To make your wedding planning a little easier, we’ve highlighted the best and most beautiful Airbnb wedding venues below.

English Country Estate

Located close to London for convenience but situated in the country for a beautiful setting is this gorgeous English estate that looks like something straight out of a movie.

It features 9 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 3 receptions, a cinema, hot tub, BBQ cabin and rests on 22 acres of land so there is tons of space for outdoor events.

Jungle Retreat

Located in Panama’s San Cristóbal, this eco-retreat specifically caters to weddings. It has 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and can sleep up to 16 people. The island paradise even includes chefs who will be on the property to help with any cooking or food prep you may need. There are also six smaller cabins on the property that can accommodate an additional 12 guests if needed.

Historic mansion

Nestled in the famous French Quarter of New Orleans, this elegant penthouse is set on the top floor of a historic home built in 1830. While the penthouse itself is only two bedrooms, the outdoor patio area would make a gorgeous setting for a small wedding ceremony.

Hudson Valley Compound

View locations are more picturesque than New York’s Hudson Valley. This 6,000 square foot country estate is situated on over 10 acres of land so it’s sure to have enough room for any size wedding.

Mansion in the Hills

This idyllic palace is located between Napa and San Francisco and features 7 bedrooms, expansive gardens, an indoor pool and a serene patio perfect for a small wedding reception.

Palm Springs Getaway

This desert-chic hideout is the perfect setting for a modern wedding. The dreamy location has six bungalow-style units and the grounds have a large pool, elegant cabanas, a dining tent, firepit, BBQ and an outside shower.

Captain Morse house

This historic Edgartown, Massachusetts home is gorgeous on the inside, but it’s the massive backyard that makes it perfect for a wedding. The home is also just 3 blocks to Main street, shopping, dining, the beach and golf and fishing.

Dairsie Castle

Have a true fairytale wedding in this stunning castle located in Dairsie, near Edinburgh, Scotland. The 12th-century castle is steeped in fascinating Scottish history making it not only a beautiful location but a once-in-a-lifetime experience for guests as well.

Lakefront Wisconsin Cabin

Wisconsin probably isn’t the first location you think of when you’re trying to find the perfect wedding destination but let this lakefront home prove you wrong. The house is situated on 18 acres of private lakeshore and features stunning views of the state’s gorgeous islands.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.