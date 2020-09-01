Finding the best face primer for oily skin can be a total makeup game changer. You see, those of us who are blessed with extra shiny skin run into a few problems our more dry-skinned sisters don’t typically experience, so making sure you have the best primer for oily skin is absolutely key. It’s basically the best way to ensure your makeup doesn’t go sliding down your face when your skin decides to produce way more oil than you actually need.
Unfortunately, any old primer just won’t do because all primers are not created equal. To find the best primer for oily skin, you need to look for one that isn’t going to add more oil than you already have but still provides you with enough moisture to get through the day and of course, you need something that creates a flawless base for makeup application. Because finding a primer with all of these magic ingredients is no easy task, we did the hard work for you and found the best primers for oily skin that the market has to offer.
1. Givenchy Prisme Primer
This luxurious mattifying powder-gel is an oily skin lifesaver whether you wear it alone or under makeup. As a primer, its lightweight texture softens and hydrates, and plant extracts help control sebum overproduction for a long-lasting matte finish.
2. bareMinerals PrimeTime oil-control foundation primer
This oil-free foundation primer is formulated specifically for people with oily skin to create a silky-smooth canvas from the get-go. Throughout the day, it holds up to combat excess oil and absorb shine while hiding pores, fine lines and wrinkles.
3. Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Foundation Primer
When primer pros Smashbox release a new formula, makeup lovers pay attention — and this one did not disappoint. The nondrying formula locks in makeup and absorbs oil to keep your face shine-free throughout the day. Plus, it’s sweat- and humidity-resistant for up to eight hours, so consider it a safe choice for summer.
4. Benefit The Porefessional
This lightweight primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to help makeup stay put. The super-silky texture leaves skin smooth and shine-free, and the vitamin E in the formula protects skin from damaging free radicals.
5. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
This mineral-based, water-resistant primer — with SPF 15! — neutralizes and balances skin to minimize shine. The satin finish minimizes the appearance of pores and leaves makeup feeling fresh and decidedly non-slippery all day.
6. Too Faced Primed & Poreless
This primer is scientifically formulated — whatever that means — to achieve the appearance of smooth, poreless skin even without makeup. It contains vitamins A and C, mulberry extract and an impressive amount of retinol to conceal pores and leave skin firm and hydrated.
7. Per-fékt Skin Perfection Gel
This primer wants to replace traditional foundation, primer, color corrector and powder to enhance the appearance of your skin in one fell swoop. On top of keeping your makeup on all day, it also works to improve skin tone, help maintain hydration and reduce the appearance of redness, discoloration, pores, fine lines and shine. A multitasker for the ages.
8. Korres Wild Rose Smoothie Primer
This primer also moisturizes so it’s perfect for busy days when you don’t have a lot of time for multiple products.
9. Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector
Ever-matte, indeed: This one controls oil and keeps skin mattified and pores minimized for up to 12 hours. Think of it as a liquid blotting paper to keep skin matte and shine-free all day long — sans silicone, oil, alcohol or fragrance.
