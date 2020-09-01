Finding the best face primer for oily skin can be a total makeup game changer. You see, those of us who are blessed with extra shiny skin run into a few problems our more dry-skinned sisters don’t typically experience, so making sure you have the best primer for oily skin is absolutely key. It’s basically the best way to ensure your makeup doesn’t go sliding down your face when your skin decides to produce way more oil than you actually need.

Unfortunately, any old primer just won’t do because all primers are not created equal. To find the best primer for oily skin, you need to look for one that isn’t going to add more oil than you already have but still provides you with enough moisture to get through the day and of course, you need something that creates a flawless base for makeup application. Because finding a primer with all of these magic ingredients is no easy task, we did the hard work for you and found the best primers for oily skin that the market has to offer.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Givenchy Prisme Primer

Image: Givenchy.

This luxurious mattifying powder-gel is an oily skin lifesaver whether you wear it alone or under makeup. As a primer, its lightweight texture softens and hydrates, and plant extracts help control sebum overproduction for a long-lasting matte finish.

Prisme Primer $68 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. bareMinerals PrimeTime oil-control foundation primer

This oil-free foundation primer is formulated specifically for people with oily skin to create a silky-smooth canvas from the get-go. Throughout the day, it holds up to combat excess oil and absorb shine while hiding pores, fine lines and wrinkles.

bareMinerals Prime Time $19.99 Buy now

3. Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Foundation Primer

When primer pros Smashbox release a new formula, makeup lovers pay attention — and this one did not disappoint. The nondrying formula locks in makeup and absorbs oil to keep your face shine-free throughout the day. Plus, it’s sweat- and humidity-resistant for up to eight hours, so consider it a safe choice for summer.

Smashbox Photo Finish $31.55 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Benefit The Porefessional

This lightweight primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to help makeup stay put. The super-silky texture leaves skin smooth and shine-free, and the vitamin E in the formula protects skin from damaging free radicals.

Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional $35.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

This mineral-based, water-resistant primer — with SPF 15! — neutralizes and balances skin to minimize shine. The satin finish minimizes the appearance of pores and leaves makeup feeling fresh and decidedly non-slippery all day.

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer $74.61 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Too Faced Primed & Poreless

This primer is scientifically formulated — whatever that means — to achieve the appearance of smooth, poreless skin even without makeup. It contains vitamins A and C, mulberry extract and an impressive amount of retinol to conceal pores and leave skin firm and hydrated.

Too Faced Primed and Poreless $35 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Per-fékt Skin Perfection Gel

Image: Per-fékt. Perfekt.

This primer wants to replace traditional foundation, primer, color corrector and powder to enhance the appearance of your skin in one fell swoop. On top of keeping your makeup on all day, it also works to improve skin tone, help maintain hydration and reduce the appearance of redness, discoloration, pores, fine lines and shine. A multitasker for the ages.

per-fékt Beauty Skin Perfection Gel $48 Buy now

8. Korres Wild Rose Smoothie Primer

Image: Korres. Korres

This primer also moisturizes so it’s perfect for busy days when you don’t have a lot of time for multiple products.

Report incorrect product information Korres Korres Wild Rose Smoothie Brightening Priming Moisturiser $44.55 Buy now

9. Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector

Image: Becca. Becca

Ever-matte, indeed: This one controls oil and keeps skin mattified and pores minimized for up to 12 hours. Think of it as a liquid blotting paper to keep skin matte and shine-free all day long — sans silicone, oil, alcohol or fragrance.

BECCA Ever Matte Poreless Primer $19.69 on Amazon.com Buy now

Originally posted on StyleCaster. A version of this article was originally published in October 2016.