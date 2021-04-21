10 Great Gift Ideas for Your Hard-Working Assistant

They keep you on track by reminding you when you have upcoming appointments. They help you complete tasks and make your day more manageable. Sometimes they even bring you coffee, which — let’s face it — is enough to merit a raise, and at the very least, a gift. In fact, you’re not even sure you could make it through the day without them. Sound familiar? If you have an assistant, it should. And it goes without saying they deserve to be spoiled a little (or a lot).

Related story 5 Chic Picnic Baskets to Make Dining Outside a Breeze

Look beyond the crystal paperweights and desk calendars, though — your hardworking assistant has earned something more creative than those played-out ideas. Why not give them something they’ll actually want to take home?

If you’re unsure of where to start, let this be the beginning of your journey. The following gifts are sure to please your right-hand (wo)man. Just be forewarned: You might want to get a few of these for your desk too.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Stanley is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 22oz Water Bottle (Lagoon) Make sure your assistant always stays hydrated in and out of the office with Stanley’s IceFlow Flip Straw 22oz Lagoon Water Bottle. We all know work life took a turn, so getting this gift for him or her would be a great way to show your appreciation and one they’ll definitely get a lot of use out of.

IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle, 22oz Lagoon $28 Buy now Sign Up

Tropical Plant

Image: Bloomcape.

Help your hard-working assistant make her desk feel a bit homier with this playful pineapple plant that they definitely don’talready have. Plant mom or not, they’re guaranteed to love it.

Bloomscape Bromeliad Pineapple Plant $65 Buy now Sign Up

Next-Level Coffee Concentrate

Image: Jot.

We all run on coffee but busy assistants don’t always have time to wait for a whole pot to brew or to run to the local coffee spot. Luckily, Jot coffee is a quick and easy way for your assistant to get the caffeine hot they need instantly. This super-concentrated coffee has impeccable flavor and you only need about a tablespoon of it to make your coffee.

Jot Ultra Coffee $24+ Buy now Sign Up

Rifle Paper Co. Notebook

Rifle Paper Co.

Whether it’s to jot down work or personal notes, a notebook is always a great gift for every assistant.

Memoir Notebook $15 Buy now Sign Up

Commute clutch

Commuting is kind of becoming a thing again so why not give your assistant a little something that allows them to organize all of their commute essentials in a gorgeous little clutch?

Commuter Clutch $129 Buy now Sign Up

Spa tower

Gift them with a luxurious night of relaxation for all of the hard work they do. This spa tower set comes with a candle, bath soak, mask, body scrub and body butter.

Spa Tower Set $50 Buy now Sign Up

Vase Phone Dock

Uncommon Goods.

This adorable phone dock doubles as a vase so don’t forget to also pick up a bouquet of fresh flowers for your assistant to put in it.

Vase Phone Dock $32 Buy now Sign Up

Rifle Paper Co. AirPods Case

Image: Rifle Paper Co.

Dress up your assistant’s AirPods with this spring-ready silicone case, adorned in Rifle Paper Co.’s signature floral print.

Rifle Paper Co. AirPods Case $25 Buy now Sign Up

Brightland Olive Oil Set

Image: Brightland.

Does your assistant like to cook when they’re not at work? Then they’d surely appreciate these chic and delicious extra virgin olive oils from Brightland. The brand just launched a must-have 3-piece gift set, which includes a delicious olive oil, vinegar, and their brand new Digestif candle, which is made to be burned during or after cooking. And yep, the candle is made with olive oil!

Brightland The Optimist's Capsule $92 Buy now Sign Up

Coworker candle

I mean, the saying on the candle says it all.