10 Outdoor Halloween Decorations to Make Your Yard Spooktacular

So, you’ve got your indoor Halloween decor squared away so it already feels like you’re living in a real-life haunted mansion. Now, it’s time to tackle the spookiest part to welcome your trick-or-treaters in style: your yard. Whether you’re transforming your once peaceful yard into a wretched mausoleum of doom and despair or simply making a playful gesture with a decoration or two, these frightful outdoor Halloween decorations will be sure to delight your friends and neighbors — and perhaps even a trick-or-treater or two. And honestly, it’s moreso to delight you and your family.

Whether you want to keep it cute with a boo-tiful wreath that’s anything but frightening or you want to pack on the haunted corn maze vibes—these outdoor Halloween decorations are sure to add that perfect dose of Halloween flair. From Grandin Road’s whimsical Halloween Haven collection to foolproof and one-of-a-kind picks on Amazon and Etsy, you can shop ’til you drop at all your favorite retailers. And most importantly, without breaking the bank.

Ahead, check out these outdoor Halloween decorations that’ll spook, delight, and more! From mega-sized inflatables and creepy life-size zombies to adorable doormats, these outdoor Halloween decorations range from sweet to deathly scary. You can choose how far you take things this spooky season. Who said you just have to go all out for Christmas? The holidays are in full force. Now, go stock up on Halloween candy and pick out the Halloween movies you’ll binge all October long. Happy Halloween!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Grandin Road is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Boo-tiful Wreath

grandin road

Gorgeous faux (but realistic!) greenery and skulls adorn this festive wreath from Grandin Road that will take your front door to the next level. Trim your door or porch lights with the coordinating garland, and you’re sure to have the favorite Halloween house in the neighborhood.

Enchanted Mansion Wreath $149 Buy now Sign Up

The Great Pumpkin

Image: Etsy.

Halloween and the start of fall isn’t complete without watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on repeat. Bring your kid’s favorite characters to life with this charming set of yard signs featuring the Peanuts crew that are sure to stand out from the crowd.

The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Characters Yard Sign $28 Buy now Sign Up

Batty Mat

Image: Etsy/WoodByStu. Etsy/WoodByStu.

One of the first things we swap out for a new season or holiday is the front doormat. Not sure why, but every time you look at it, it’s bound to make you smile.

Bat Doormat $15+ Buy now Sign Up

Witchy Magic

Image: Amazon.

These witchy accessories will make people wonder what kind of sorcery magic is happening at your home (in the good kind of way!). This pack comes with nine colorful hats that you can control with the included remote.

9Pcs Hanging Lighted Witch Hat Decorations $33.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Zombie Apocalypse

Image: Etsy/FunLittleToy.

If you’re into scaring the living daylights out of people, your yard won’t be complete without some gory good decor, like this terrifying zombie crawling on the ground.

Zombie Decoration $45.99 Buy now Sign Up

Festive Tree

Image: Wayfair.

Who said trees were just for Christmas? If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get your evergreen up a little earlier, here’s your answer. These ghoulishly good lit trees are sure to add some haunting ambiance to your space—shop them in three colors.

Halloween Tree 160 Light Lighted Trees and Branches $149.99 Buy now Sign Up

Friendly Faces

Image: Amazon.

Light up your driveway with this welcoming crew of 20 cheerful Jack ‘O Lanterns. You can link up to 29 sets if you really want to wow your guests (or cause a power outage, we don’t know).

4PK Halloween Pathway Light 22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Bad to the Bone

Image: Etsy/48HourMonogram. Etsy/48HourMonogram.

These skeletons may be putting on their tough face, but we’ve got a soft spot in our hearts for them. This yard set includes five pieces including a dinosaur skeleton and even a pup.

Halloween Skeleton Yard Art Set $119+ Buy now Sign Up

Pumpkin Squad

Image: Wayfair.

Go big or go home, right? Instantly add some spooky-cute flair to your yard with this bunch of happy-go-lucky inflatable pumpkins. They also feature an automatic timer so you don’t have to worry about shutting them off when you’re already gone to bed, and they’re made with strong PVC materials that won’t easily tear.

Halloween Decorations $98.99 Buy now Sign Up

Light It Up

Image: Amazon.

Yes, you can trim your home in string lights for All Hallow’s Eve—not just Christmas! These LED lights feature adorable bats, pumpkins, and ghosts—hang them outside your door or you can even use them indoors too.

Mosoan Halloween String Lights 21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

