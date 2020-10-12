Celebrate the changing of the leaves and the fall season where it’s all happening—outdoors. Bringing the fall decor indoors is always a great way to get a little bit of nature into your home, but by decorating your yard with signs, wreaths, lights and decor accents, you can show your neighbors and passersby your love of all things autumn. After all, everything just feels a little bit more friendly and cozy when fall rolls around. The days become shorter and everyone starts to retreat inside just a little bit earlier. Tis the season for plaid, pumpkin spice lattes, cinnamon, knit sweaters, gourds and sweet-smelling candles. Even if the weather doesn’t change much where you live, you can display all things red, yellow and orange with your home as a backdrop. We found some of the best and most festive fall decorations for you.

Beautiful decorations for the outdoors abound with stunning wreaths and garland, decorative gourds, rustic signs and whimsical scarecrows that can make your friends and neighbors more at home outdoors this season. Your kids will also love some of these imaginative designs and will get them even more excited for Halloween.

1. The Wreath Depot Woodbury Pumpkin Harvest Wreath

Courtesy of The Wreath Depot. The Wreath Depot.

The Wreath Depot Woodbury Pumpkin Harvest Wreath 63.48 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hang this gorgeous harvest pumpkin wreath filled with faux gourds and leaves on your front door for a warm autumn welcome.

2. Wooden Scarecrow Porch Sign Wall Décor

Courtesy of The Holiday Aisle.

Wooden Scarecrow Porch Sign Wall Décor $45.99 Buy now

Whimsical and cute, this unique scarecrow sign made from wood might not scare away crows but it will attract admiring neighbors.

3. OakRidge Fall Mum Wreath

Courtesy of OakRidge.

OakRidge Fall Mum Wreath 29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Arranged carefully and with detail in mind, some visitors might think this silk mum wreath is real. This bright display features some of fall’s most beautiful flora.

4. Medium Black Leather Halloween Decorative Pumpkin

Courtesy of Target.

Medium Black Leather Decorative Pumpkin $6 Buy now

Want something a little different than your basic orange pumpkin? Check out this cool black leather fabric option, which includes a metallic top and black skull designs.

5. Fall Maple Leaf Garland

Courtesy of HobbyCraftPrime.

Fall Maple Leaf Garland $9.99 Buy now

Add a little light to your fall decorations with this enchanting maple leaf garland. Designed to be used indoors or outdoors, this garland is eye-catching and perfect for fall fans.

6. 8″ Harvest Light Up Decorative Pumpkin

Courtesy of Spritz.

8 $15 Buy now

These charming pumpkins are made with wood and laced with LED lights for a festive but refined autumn decoration.

7. Artificial Pumpkin Wheat Berry with Corn Husk

August Grove.

Artificial Pumpkin Wheat Berry with Corn Husk $61.99 Buy now

This delicate and willowy corn husk wreath eschews the traditional bold colors of fall for an understated and softer seasonal tiding.

8. Custom Mason Jar Decor

YisCreationsBoutique.

Custom Mason Jar Decor $35 Buy now

A set of five hand-painted Mason jars in a barn reddish-brown, which will lend your fall decorations a colorful bit of rustic elegance. It also comes with twine.

9. 3′ Pumpkin Bumpkin Scarecrow

Courtesy of Cherables.

3' Pumpkin Bumpkin Scarecrow $110 Buy now

Have some fun this fall with this colorful and light-hearted pumpkin scarecrow. It’ll greet everyone in your neighborhood with its unique buttons and cute details.

10. Lvydec 2 Pack Fall Maple Garland

Lvydec. Lvydec.

Lvydec 2 Pack Fall Maple Garland $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Enjoy autumn in all its splendor with this cheerful fabric leaf garland without having to borrow from the Christmas fund.

12. Wood Cats | Halloween Decor

Courtesy of R2KPallets.

Wood Cats | Halloween Decor $18 Buy now

Let these cute wooden kitties guard your porch. These three distressed cats can sit on a shelf outside or out by your potted plants.

13. Hey There Pumpkin, Fall Doormat

Courtesy of BlueSparrowDesignsCo. Etsy.

Hey There Pumpkin, Fall Doormat $43.20 Buy now

Welcome guests to your home with this adorable all-weather fall mat that’s both beautiful and functional.

