Fashion trends come and go, but there’s one design style that I think is worthy of sticking around forever: the ’70s home aesthetic. When it comes to how to make a home feel like your own, no other interior approach does it as well as this one. Reason being? The ’70s style is all about incorporating texture, patterns, and colors that you love into your space—without caring if it’s “too much” for judgemental house guests.

The whole concept of this decade’s approach to home decor revolved around getting people together (think: ’70s couch pit) and spending quality time in a space with good vibes and groovy designs. Nothing tops it.

Sure, the Midcentury Modern trend has held a top spot in many people’s hearts for a while now, but now that many of us are spending more time at home working or incorporating hybrid schedules into our lifestyles, it’s the perfect time to add some spice and flare into the mix. You don’t have to go all out to add a retro vibe to your home—sometimes, all it takes is a simple addition like a candle, appliance, or rug to make a difference and renew the area.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest ’70s-inspired decor pieces you can buy right now to make your home feel a little more jivin’.

Ruggable.

Absida Sage Rug

Get the ’70s vibe in a seriously convenient washable rug from Ruggable. This Absida style comes in four can’t-go-wrong color options that would add a nice pop to any room you put it in.

Absida Sage Rug $From $89

Smeg.

Smeg Retro Style 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster

Sometimes it’s best to add something subtle into a room in order to dress it up. Any of Smeg’s retro-inspired toasters will bring your kitchen a new vibe without cramping its current style.

Smeg Retro Style 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster $270

Amazon.

Hydroponic Flower Vase

Add a few funky and vibrant flower vases to your bar cart, countertop, or bedside table to bring a vintage and chic feel to the area.

Hydroponic Flower Vase $15

Target.

Chiesa Fully Upholstered Accent Chair Teal Floral

It’s called an accent chair for a reason, right? This upholstered seat from Target’s Opalhouse and Jungalow collab will add a freshness to your living room. Though it’s colorful and patterned, the subtle color combination can match seamlessly with leather or white couches.

Chiesa Fully Upholstered Accent Chair Teal Floral $350

Target.

Light Filtering Velvet Macrame Curtains

These curtains scream the ’70s. Between the fringe, burnt orange color, and velvet finish, you can’t get more retro than this.

Light Filtering Velvet Macrame Curtains $33

Amazon.

Hennessy Table Lamp

This adorable blue lamp has a matching shade and base so that it illicits a nice monochromatic aesthetic .

Hennessy Table Lamp $53

Amazon.

Vinyl Record Player Turntable

It wouldn’t be a ’70s roundup without including a record player . This one does have a few modern updated, though, like its bluetooth connectivity capabilities, which make the experience much better, IMO. This way, you won’t have to get up and switch records every time you want to hear a new artist or album.

Vinyl Record Player Turntable $40

Albany Park.

Kova Sofa + Ottoman

A green velvet sofa is timeless, and this one comes with an ottoman that eludes a couch pit from the ’70s era. With Albany Park, you’ll get each part delivered to your door in boxes, ready for an easy and no-stress assembly. What’s more: it’s a whopping $1,200 off.