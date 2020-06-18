Most of us apply sunscreen before heading to the park, pool or beach, but did you know you should be shielding yourself from the sun on a daily basis? It’s true! And with summer upon us, now’s the time to really prioritize daily sun protection, if you haven’t already.

The UV rays which cause skin damage (and skin cancer) are present at all times. Now, you might be thinking to yourself, “Yeah, but I’m not about to wear greasy, shiny, smelly sunblock all day.” You don’t have to. Simply swap one of these SPF-infused lotions in for your regular moisturizer to reap the same hydrating benefits with a boost of UVA/UVB protection. No more excuses.

Ahead are products perfect for both morning use and even an SPF refresh before heading out to run a quick errand on your lunch break. On particularly busy days when you might forget, we highly recommend keep a bottle at your desk. (Really, it works.)

But, remember: You should always wear higher SPF in prolonged sun exposure.

1. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter with SPF 45

With zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, argan oil and white tea, this lotion will revitalize even the driest of skin.

2. Hempz Yuzu & Starfruit Daily Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Lightweight and streak-free, this daily body lotion will moisturize, soften and protect your skin.

3. Supergoop! Forever Young SPF 40 Body Butter

Made with sea buckthorn, Supergoop! Forever Young Body Butter is loaded with natural oils which will help you feel fresh and hydrated all day long.

4. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 15

If summer’s prickly heat has left you feeling dry and itchy, this emollient option is for you. The sensitive skin-soothing formula contains Aveeno’s signature ingredient, colloidal oatmeal, which serves as a protective barrier to lock in moisture all day long.

5. Glytone Body Lotion Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 15

You may balk at its price tag but this fast-absorbing cream is well worth the splurge. Shea butter offers some of the deepest hydration around while glycolic acid exfoliates dead skin — a potent combo that guarantees supremely smooth limbs.

6. Eucerin Daily Protection SPF 15 Moisturizing Body Lotion

No one likes having their body lotion compete with their perfume, which is why this fragrance-free lotion is such a breath of fresh air. In addition to sparing nearby noses from olfactory assault, it takes a two-fold approach to sun protection: Titanium dioxide serves as a physical blocker while vitamin E naturally defends skin against free radicals caused by UV exposure.

7. Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion Daily Shade Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Green beauty buffs, we haven’t forgotten about you: This all-natural option relies on aloe vera, green tea and chamomile extracts to deeply nourish skin the healthy way. It also boasts the most effortless application and least residue we encountered in the category.

8. Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion with Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15

There’s practically no difference between Lubriderm’s regular vitamin B-enriched lotions and this SPF 15 variation — at least from a consistency standpoint. Bonus: It boasts the Skin Cancer Foundation‘s lofty seal of approval.

9. Skin MD Natural Shielding SPF 15 Lotion

This eco-friendly lotion is made using 100% solar energy, so you can feel good about slathering it on.

10. MyChelle Dermaceuticals Replenishing Solar Defense SPF 50

This “solar defense” broad spectrum SPF lotion helps protect your skin from sun damage that causes wrinkles, dark spots, and sagging.

11. Coola 30 SPF Mineral Body Lotion

This reef-friendly, SPF 30 lotion won’t damage coral and plantlife – use it the next time you go on vacation.

12. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk

If your skin is particularly prone to burning, this is the protection for you. This lotion is not only lightweight and fast-absorbing, it’s suitable for more than just your arms, ears, chest, and legs. You can rub it on your scalp and hairline, too.

13. Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This paraben-, fragrance-, oil-free Clinique lotion goes on smooth and won’t make your skin feel sticky, according to one Ulta reviewer.

14. Pacifica SPF 50 Pineapple Flower Body Butter

This vegan and cruelty-free body butter — boasting SPF 50 — has a fresh, tropical scent.

15. Peter Thomas Roth Max Sheer All-Day Moisture SPF 30

This light, moisturizing lotion is free of sulfates SLS and SLES and protects against UVA and UVB rays.

