

Everyone has that one friend or family member: the one who’s impossible to shop for. Whether they already have it all or they’re Fort Knox and refuse to divulge any information, not even the slightest hint of what they want, these people make us second-guess ourselves like crazy, with thoughts like, “But will they even like this?” and “Will they use this?” or “Do they already have this?” passing through our minds. But this year, forget all that and have a little fun with their gifts.

We scrolled Amazon’s holiday gift guides, along with the latest-and-greatest gifts from our favorite of-the-moment brands like Olive & June, Winc, and Bloomscape, and pulled the items they likely wouldn’t purchase for themselves but would actually use. From the fanciest olive oil you’ve ever seen to an at-home pedicure kit that’ll make you reconsider ever going to the salon again, we’ve got goodies for every picky person on your holiday list. And even gifts that you can send instantly, like a gift card to Masterclass or Airbnb, for all you procrastinators out there.

From the wacky to the practical and the whimsical to the functional, here are 13 gifts guaranteed to impress all the impossible-to-shop-for people in your life.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gorgeous Olive Oil

We’re going assume that art-worthy bottles of olive oil are not something that someone would buy for themselves, so these gorgeous gourmet olive oils are at the top of our foolproof-gifting list this year. Brightland offers five different types of delicious extra-virgin olive oils created for specific needs (like for cooking or to make dressings) or ones infused with unique flavors. From notes of pear to chili-infused oil, these olive oils are anything but standard. As if that wasn’t enough to convince you to add these to your cart for yourself too, the bottles are made with a special UV-powder coating that protects the prized olive oil from damaging UV rays. Pretty smart, huh?

Brightland 100% Extra Virgin Heirloom Olive Oil $38+ Buy now

A Socially Distant Getaway

If there’s any year everyone is in dire need of some rest and relaxation far, far away, it’s 2020. But since traveling options are limited right now, the best and safest way to go is by booking a secluded vacation through Airbnb. You can send them a gift card via text or email so they can pick wherever they want to go immediately. If you’re really in a bind and have no clue what to buy them, this is your tried-and-true answer because who doesn’t like vacations?

Airbnb Gift Card $0+ Buy now

Perfect Pedis

Too many months have passed since we last had a professional pedi, but thanks to this genius invention, we just might not ever need to step foot in a salon again. Olive & June just dropped the pedi kit of our dreams that makes it a cinch to paint your toes — no professional training needed. The smart foot rest (her name is Posey!), doubles as storage for all your pedi essentials and it’s also a foot-boosting stool to help you prop your foot up at the perfect angle. The kit also has everything from a foot file and nail polish remover pot (so long, cotton balls) to foot serum and cuticle remover. We’re snagging this for our moms, sisters, and teens on our list.

Olive & June Posey Kit $60+ Buy now

Pro Cooking Lessons

Masterclass.

If they’re obsessed with Ina Garten and Martha Stewart as much as we are, then all you need to get them is a gift card from MasterClass so they can take Gordon Ramsay’s classes or world-renowned pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s baking class. Or, they can brush up on their interior design skills with Kelly Wearstler or learn to French tuck with Queer Eye’s Tan France.

MasterClass Gift Card $90+ Buy now

Chic Puzzle

Chances are they’ve completed all the puzzles they pulled out of the back of their closet months ago, so add one to their collection that they’ll actually want to display. This festive version by Rifle Paper Co. features a whimsical Christmas design that makes Santa himself look chic. You can also choose from non-holiday designs that are more appropriate for year-round use.

Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Puzzle $34.00 Buy now

A Chef-Approved Accessory

You’ve already given them Ina Garten’s favorite Lodge skillet and their kitchen is stocked to the brim with Le Creuset cookware, but we bet they don’t have this nifty accessory. This heat-resistant sleeve fits all standard cookware handles, and will be a large improvement — looks-wise and for safety reasons — over the kitchen towel they’re using now.

Le Creuset Silicone Handle Sleeve $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

A Cult-Fave Birthstone Necklace

Baubles tend to be a crowd pleaser, so we suggest perusing the sparkly virtual aisles of Kendra Scott for all the covetable pieces one could ever dream of. Our top pick? The cult-favorite Elisa necklace that we gift to just about everyone on our list — and one that celebs love too. The $50 price tag says luxurious but won’t make you have buyer’s remorse, and you can even customize it in the metal and stone of your choice for a personal touch. BFF necklaces, anyone?

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace for Women, Fashion Jewelry, 14k Gold-Plated $58.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Wine Not?

Winc.

“I don’t want wine,” said no one ever. A bottle or two of vino is always well received, but if you don’t know whether they like red or white, leave the picking up to them with a gift card or subscription to Winc. Once they receive the gift card, they can take a short quiz that’ll suggest wines based on their likings and dislikings, and they’ll get tasty vinos delivered right to their door.

Winc Gift Card $20+ Buy now

Crafty Kit

Embroidery kits, coloring books — even DIY candle-making kits are a been-there-done-that deal. If you’re looking for a creative gift that they haven’t tackled yet this year, this marbling clay kit from Etsy is where it’s at. This pottery class in a box includes 15 types of Sculpey Clay, the special knife, gloss glaze, roller, and gold Sharpie to help them bring their creations to life. Use these dishes as ring catchalls, a place for your keys, or just a pretty piece of home decor.

Marbling Clay Kit $39+ Buy now

At-Home Spa Treatment

If we could have a spa on speed dial, we would, but this kit by Rituals is the next best thing. Inspired by the Japanese Sakura flower, this luxurious gift set includes everything they need to pamper themselves from head to toe: shower cream, shower gel, hand wash, and body scrub.

Rituals Of Sakura Medium Gift Set $37.00 Buy now

Cocktail to Go

With more of us taking our at-home cocktails to parks or around the block for our daily mental health breaks, it’s time we upgraded those red cups to something more sophisticated — and less obvious. This terrazzo ceramic mug, complete with a coordinating lid, not only will take your happy hours to the next level, but it’s also microwave and dishwasher safe to make re-heating and cleaning up a breeze.

Porter Mug $25.00 Buy now

Tropical Plant

Everyone’s got their share of succulents, fiddle leaf figs, and orchids, but we doubt they’ve got themselves a pineapple plant! Add a tropical touch to their home — it’ll make them feel like they’re on vacation everyday — with this vibrant houseplant that’ll last a long time. The pot comes in five pretty hues, and they can even email Bloomscape’s plant mom for advice if the leaves start turning brown.

Bromeliad Pineapple $65 Buy now

Coffee Table Book

The gifted creative in your life will appreciate this gorgeous illustrated book. Featuring 50 of the most inspiring female artists around the world — some famous and some not — this coffee table-worthy gift is sure to inspire them to pick up a new art medium.

Women in Art Book $17.00 Buy now

For more foolproof gift ideas, check out these cozy slippers you’ll never want to take off: