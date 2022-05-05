If you’re stuck in a rut this summer about what to wear, we have the best solution for you: maxi dresses. OK, so when these dresses first appeared in stores, there wasn’t the greatest selection, and most of them had no character. But now, the comfortable fits span across many styles like T-shirt dresses and even beach cover-ups. If you need to get out of your go-to leggings this summer, these 10 maxi dresses for summer will be your new choice every morning. Not only are they cute and comfortable, but they’re also easy to throw on even if you’re chasing after your kids all summer.

If you haven’t shopped for a maxi before, Chico’s has modern dresses that can be dressed up or down. Also, don’t miss out on Target’s selection of maxis that double as the best beach and pool coverups. And, if you need something more formal for a vacation or wedding in, head to J. Crew and Zara for a large offering of the best maxi dresses. Ahead, see 10 of our favorite maxi dresses for summer.

Side Slit Dress

A cute maxi dress doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. For hot summer days, have this tee dress on hand from Chico’s. The maxi dress falls right at the ankles and has a side slit for added comfort. The black and white print is cute and matches anything, including your favorite pair of sneakers.

Chico's Side Slit Striped Tee Dress $89

Date Night Maxi

Now that the temperatures are warming up, here’s a great date night option. This dress is appropriate for a dinner party, but you can also dress it down for an afternoon out. The maxi dress has a tiered skirt and flutter sleeves that add extra details.

BB Dakota Ella Flutter Strap Cotton Maxi Dress $39

Flirty Florals

Free People

This gorgeous maxi from Free People will quickly become a favorite in your closet this summer. It’s loose-fitting and flowy, perfect for extra hot days. But the best part of the dress? The scoop back that adds a touch of flirtiness to the dress.

Free People Floral Maxi Sundress $148

Vacation Maxi

Heading on a tropical vacation? Add this dress to your cart immediately. The belted dress is flowy and has a wide lapel collar that will show off your bronze tan. And even though the maxi has long sleeves, the light fabric will keep you cool.

Zara Belted Printed Dress $69.90

The Best Dress for the Office

Zara

If you’re back in the office, you probably are familiar with the blasting AC that stays on year-round. If you want a cute maxi that looks professional to wear to the office, this embroidered maxi dress crosses all of your needs off the list. The dress is long and has full-length sleeves to keep you warm while sitting at your desk.

Zara Embroidered Dress $89.90

For the Pool

Knox Rose

A maxi dress that is easy to throw on after a day at the pool with the kids is a summer necessity. This fun printed one from Target is great for going from the pool to errands. It has an A-line silhouette that flatters any figure — and there’s pockets!

Knox Rose Sleeveless A-Line Dress $24.50, originally $35.00

A Comfortable Maternity Maxi

Ingrid & Isabel

Maternity clothes have come such a long way since I was pregnant with my daughter, and I wish this flattering option was available while I struggled to find cute dresses to beat the summer heat. The material is stretchy, and the wrap skirt is easy to adjust for your growing belly. Plus, if you have other littles at home, it doesn’t get in the way as you chase after them, thanks to the high-low design at the bottom of the dress.

Ingrid & Isabel Flutter Short Sleeve Knit Maternity Dress $20.99, originally $29.99

For Family Photos

Universal Thread

There’s no better time to do family photos than at sunset on a summer day — the golden hour light makes beautiful memories. To accompany those memories, you’ll need a dress for the occasion. Try this one from that’s at Target now.

Universal Thread Sleeveless Tiered Dress $21.00, originally $30.00

For A Summer Wedding

J. Crew

It’s wedding season which means that you most likely have a few invitations lying around. If you haven’t secured a dress for a friend’s beach wedding, this one from J. Crew will stun. The tiered dress has a vibrant pink shade and flowy fabric full of movement. You can also wear the dress with multiple necklines, thanks to the adjustable straps attached to the maxi.

J. Crew Oahu V-neck Tiered Dress $228.00

Beach or Boat Maxi

J. Crew

This maxi dress is great for heading to the beach or lounging on the boat. It's crafted from cotton that has a heathered texture that is incredibly soft.