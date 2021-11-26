Cyber Week Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping Right Now

Today, Black Friday is in full swing, but when the clock chimes midnight tonight, don’t expect the deals to magically disappear. The day after Thanksgiving isn’t the only time you can expect to score epic deals. Big on-site sales and discounts might be available all the way until next Friday, and you can thank Cyber Week for that.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week can be pretty overwhelming. It feels like almost every retailer is having a sale (which is probably true), and you might be at a loss at where to shop this year. This is why we’re here to help make everything a little easier. We’ve singled out some sites that we believe have cart-worthy deals this year. From fashion to home, we’ve got you covered.

All the retailers below have Black Friday deals available right now for you to shop. We’ve highlighted some items that we think are worth pulling out your wallet for.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. The Art of Shaving and The Home Depot are SheKnows sponsors, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Art of Shaving

Image: The Art of Shaving. Image: The Art of Shaving.

Get 30% off The Art of Shaving site with the code THANKFUL30. You can upgrade your grooming routine with this kit. It includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and after-shave balm.

GIFTED GROOMER KIT - UNSCENTED $40 Buy now Sign Up

The Home Depot

Image: Home Decorators Collection. Image: Home Decorators Collection.

This cozy double-sided sherpa throw is 50% off at The Home Depot through December 1st. Whether you’re shopping for a gift or browsing for yourself, this throw is worth adding to your cart. It comes in six different colors and patterns, so you can find one that’ll match your home decor style. Check out the rest of The Home Depot’s Black Friday and Cyber savings here.

Plush Black Buffalo Check Sherpa Throw Blanket $19.88 Buy now Sign Up

Sephora

Image: First Aid. Image: First Aid.

Sephora’s Cyber Week sale includes beauty best-sellers up to 50% off, like this First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream. You do not want to miss this sale. Remember to check back on the Sephora website for new deals.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration $15 Buy now Sign Up

Nordstrom

Image: UGG. Image: UGG.

There are so many amazing deals live on Nordstrom now, but we can’t get over these discounted UGG slippers. UGGs are never on sale, so this is a deal you should take advantage of.

Fluffette Slipper $69.90 Buy now Sign Up

Amazon

Image: Garmin. Image: Garmin.

A great gift for any runner in your life, this Garmin Forerunner smartwatch is currently 35% off. Amazon’s deals will change every day (sometimes even multiple times a day), so it’s worth keeping your eye on the etailer’s site.

Garmin Forerunner 45S $129.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

New Balance

Image: New Balance. Image: New Balance.

Need some new kicks? New Balance is offering 25% off sitewide — yes, all shoes and clothing. You don’t even need to enter a code; it’s applied automatically at checkout. Need some shopping inspiration? We’ve been eyeing these stylish sneakers for a while.

Women's 237 $56.24 Buy now Sign Up

This article was originally published in 2014.