9 Wall-Mounted Desks That Are Perfect for Small Spaces

Whether you are trying to fit a desk in a tight space or you just want a more modern look, a wall-mounted desk is the perfect option. Not only does a wall-mounted, floating wall desk save previous floor space, but many even offer extra storage that’ll help keep your office space clean and tidy. Of course, if you’d rather keep it sleek and simple, those desks exist, too.

We scrolled through some of our favorite furniture retailers, including Wayfair, Overstock, and Amazon, to curate the best list of wall-mounted desks out there, from vertical, fold-out desks to floating desks made of rich, elegant walnut wood. And don’t worry, we kept price in mind, too — for the most part.

Go vertical & fold it out

For particularly tight spaces, this wall-mounted desk at Overstock folds out and offers even more storage to hold office supplies, important papers, and more.

Keep it minimal

This sleek, minimal desk and its two dropdown shelves will help you keep your office space clean and tidy (even if it’s a mess inside the desk!).

Just for kids

Tacking up homework assignments and reminders on the gray felt tack board, and keep their crayons and colored pencils organized inside this adorable fold-down wall desk.

A shelf-desk hybrid

This ladder desk boasts two fixed shelves and a small writing table with just enough space for your laptop, a table lamp, and a small organizing tray.

Sleek & simple

This Prepac desk has no shortage of shelves, two of which are removable, giving you the flexibility to customize the desk the way you see fit. Also available in espresso and white, this floating desk looks great, too.

Hidden desk

Transform this walnut cabinet set into a desk by folding down the bottom shelf. And for less than $200, this wall floating desk also comes with a built-in tack boards behind the cabinet doors.

Shelves on shelves on shelves

With six shelves, cable and wire holes, and a modern design in a neutral-white color, this folding wall-mounted table will fit into any office space.

A no-frills floating desk

A popular desk on Wayfair, Zipcode Design’s three-shelf floating desk is a sturdy option — just be sure you have a second person available to help you lift and mount this desk into the wall studs.

Make a statement

This desk may set you back nearly $1,000, but it’s worth it. Wayfair reviewers love this gorgeous, well-made desk for its high-quality materials, including walnut, and its well-made design. The price doesn’t, however, include the elevated shelving.

