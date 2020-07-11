Wait a second — you haven’t heard of hair sunscreen? Yep, it’s a real product — and an über-important one too. How often do you remember to protect your scalp when you’re lathering up with SPF? Not only do the sun’s rays damage your skin, but they can also do a number on your hair and warp your color.

Hair sunscreens are UV-filtering products that put a protective barrier between your hair and said rays and protect your scalp against damage.

Because a sunburned scalp is about as much fun as a bag of rocks, make sure you arm yourself with hair sunscreen this summer. Here are the eight best products out there right now.

1. Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Image: Sephora

Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray is a waterproof, nongreasy dry oil that shields both skin and hair from the sun. It’s lightweight and leaves your hair feeling silky.

2. Phyto Plage Protective Sun Oil

Image: Phyto Plage

Phyto Plage Protective Sun Oil prevents your hair from being weakened by the sun and preserves that shine you love so much. Simply spray on dry or wet hair before heading outside and reapply after swimming.

3. TRESemmé climate-control finishing spray

Image: Target

TRESemmé Climate Control Spray isn’t just budget-friendly — it’s everything-friendly. This formula fights humidity, static, wind and UV rays. Seriously, I’m surprised it doesn’t come with a cape.

Buy: 4.29 $Climate-Control SPray buy it

4. Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

Image: Bumble and bumble

Bumble and bumble is famous for their beach waves spray, so it’s only natural they offer some UV protection too. Their invisible oil truly is a “mist of many wonders.”

5. Drybar Hot Toddy

Image: Drybar

This lightweight formula protects hair from heat and UVA/UVB exposure, ensuring it not only prevents damage but also color fading.

6. Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil

Image: Aveda

It doesn’t get much easier than this lightweight, waterproof mist that protects your hair from UV rays for up to 16 hours. It helps to minimize color fading, damage and dehydrated strands — and it smells amazing!

7. Banana Boat Sport Quik Dri scalp spray sunscreen

Image: Banana Boat

Banana Boat Sport Quik Dri scalp spray sunscreen is for both your body and scalp and has the added bonus of being waterproof. It’s a clear, nongreasy formula that dries über-fast.

8. Coola Organic Mist Hair & Scalp Sunscreen

This is the best options for people who prefer to go as organic as possible with their hair and skin products. Coola’s hair mist provides SPF 30 protection and is made with 70%-sertified organic and it won’t make your hair greasy.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2014.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.