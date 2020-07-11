LivingBeauty & Style

Wait a second — you haven’t heard of hair sunscreen? Yep, it’s a real product — and an über-important one too. How often do you remember to protect your scalp when you’re lathering up with SPF?  Not only do the sun’s rays damage your skin, but they can also do a number on your hair and warp your color.

Hair sunscreens are UV-filtering products that put a protective barrier between your hair and said rays and protect your scalp against damage.

Because a sunburned scalp is about as much fun as a bag of rocks, make sure you arm yourself with hair sunscreen this summer. Here are the eight best products out there right now.

1. Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray
Image: Sephora

Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray is a waterproof, nongreasy dry oil that shields both skin and hair from the sun. It’s lightweight and leaves your hair feeling silky.

Buy: 36 $Sunscreen Care Oil
buy it

2. Phyto Plage Protective Sun Oil

Phyto Plage protective sun oil
Image: Phyto Plage

Phyto Plage Protective Sun Oil prevents your hair from being weakened by the sun and preserves that shine you love so much. Simply spray on dry or wet hair before heading outside and reapply after swimming.

Buy: 28 $Protective Sun Oil
buy it

3. TRESemmé climate-control finishing spray

TRESemmé climate control spray
Image: Target

TRESemmé Climate Control Spray isn’t just budget-friendly — it’s everything-friendly. This formula fights humidity, static, wind and UV rays. Seriously, I’m surprised it doesn’t come with a cape.

Buy: 4.29 $Climate-Control SPray
buy it

4. Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

Hairdresser's invisible oil heat/UV protective primer
Image: Bumble and bumble

Bumble and bumble is famous for their beach waves spray, so it’s only natural they offer some UV protection too. Their invisible oil truly is a “mist of many wonders.”

Buy: 30 $Invisible Oil
buy it

5. Drybar Hot Toddy

Drybar hot toddy
Image: Drybar

This lightweight formula protects hair from heat and UVA/UVB exposure, ensuring it not only prevents damage but also color fading.

Buy: 30 $Hot Toddy
buy it

6. Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil

Aveda sun care protective hair veil
Image: Aveda

It doesn’t get much easier than this lightweight, waterproof mist that protects your hair from UV rays for up to 16 hours. It helps to minimize color fading, damage and dehydrated strands — and it smells amazing!

Buy: 30 $Protective Hair Veil
buy it

7. Banana Boat Sport Quik Dri scalp spray sunscreen

Banana Boat Sport Quik Dri scalp spray sunscreen
Image: Banana Boat

Banana Boat Sport Quik Dri scalp spray sunscreen is for both your body and scalp and has the added bonus of being waterproof. It’s a clear, nongreasy formula that dries über-fast.

Buy: 6.44 $Banana Boat Qwik Dry
buy it

8. Coola Organic Mist Hair & Scalp Sunscreen

coola hair spf
Image: Coola

This is the best options for people who prefer to go as organic as possible with their hair and skin products. Coola’s hair mist provides SPF 30 protection and is made with 70%-sertified organic and it won’t make your hair greasy.

Buy: 26 $Organic Mist
buy it

A version of this article was originally published in July 2014.

