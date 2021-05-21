If You’re Not Using Hair Sunscreen, It’s Time to Buy Some—Here Are the Best Ones

Wait a second — you haven’t heard of hair sunscreen? Yep, it’s a real product — and an über-important one too you shouldn’t forget to put on when you go outside. How often do you remember to protect your scalp when you’re lathering up with SPF? The answer is likely never, but now you know. Not only do the sun’s rays damage your skin, but they can also do a number on your hair and warp your color. No thanks!
Hair sunscreens are UV-filtering products that put a protective barrier between your hair and said rays and protect your scalp against damage. These game-changing and skin-saving hair sunscreen products are as easy to use as a hairspray, gel or detangler—you can choose which type works for your hair. Even powder!
Because a sunburned scalp is about as much fun as a bag of rocks, make sure you arm yourself with hair sunscreen this summer. Here are the best hair sunscreen products out there right now. While you’re at it, treat yourself to one of these cute new swimsuits to complete your summer haul.
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
1. Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
It doesn’t get much easier than this lightweight, waterproof mist that protects your hair from UV rays for up to 16 hours. It helps to minimize color fading, damage and dehydrated strands — and it smells amazing!
2. Ulta Beauty Mineral Hair & Scalp Power SPF 45
Ulta Beauty just dropped this SPF 45 scalp powder that makes putting sunscreen on your hair a breeze. It’s oxybenzone-free and blends in seamlessly.
3. Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer
Bumble and bumble is famous for their beach waves spray, so it’s only natural they offer some UV protection too. Their invisible oil truly is a “mist of many wonders.”
4. Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Defense Reef Friendly Sunscreen Spray
Banana Boat’s Hair and Scalp sunscreen is super lightweight, non greasy and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It boats SPF 30 and it’s reef-safe.
5. Drybar Hot Toddy
This spray formula protects hair from heat and UVA/UVB exposure, ensuring it not only prevents damage but also color fading.
6. Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray is a waterproof, nongreasy dry oil that shields both skin and hair from the sun. It’s lightweight and leaves your hair feeling silky.
7. TRESemmé climate-control finishing Spray
TRESemmé Climate Control Spray isn’t just budget-friendly — it’s everything-friendly. This formula fights humidity, static, wind and UV rays. Seriously, I’m surprised it doesn’t come with a cape.
8. Coola Organic Mist Hair & Scalp Sunscreen
This is the best option for people who prefer to go as organic as possible with their hair and skin products. Coola’s hair mist provides SPF 30 protection and is made with 70%-sertified organic and it won’t make your hair greasy.
A version of this article was originally published in July 2014.
