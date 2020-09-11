10 Stylish Sofas You Can Actually Put on Your Front Porch

If the words “porch sofa” remind you of that ratty old couch on your front stoop in college, you’re in for a nice surprise. Today’s best sofas for your front porch provide the ideal spot to relax with a glass of wine and socialize with friends and neighbors without ever leaving your house. I mean, it’s not like we really have a choice these days, so what better time to transform your stoop into the oasis of your dreams?

If you’re stuck finding the perfect place to find a durable, yet chic, sofa that’ll fit on your front porch, there are plenty of options to sift through. A design-friendly sofa will effortlessly make your outdoor space feel like a natural extension of your home so you’ll actually look forward to sitting outside when the weather is nice. The hardest part will be narrowing down the options and finally making a decision. You can rely on plenty of your favorite retailers — from Amazon and Target to HSN — to make shopping for the outdoor furniture of your dreams a breeze. That way, you can get to napping on a chic sofa under the stars a lot faster.

Whether you’re looking for something that’s classic, boho, or romantic, there’s a chic sofa option calling your name. Ahead, check out the best sofas for your front porch to make your home feel like a mini vacation every time you set foot outside. Be prepared: You just might never want to leave your stoop again.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Romantic

Close your eyes and imagine… you’re sprawled out on your hanging sofa bed, immersed in a good book, ice-cold lemonade in your hand. Ah, porch perfection. Splurge on this beauty that will make your home feel like a five-star resort.

Modway Aura Outdoor Wicker Sofa $477.22 on Amazon.com Buy now

Coastal Classic

This four-piece sofa set is perfect for striking up conversations with family and friends while getting some fresh air. It comes in black and gray, so it’s the perfect neutral set that’ll last for years to come.

Safavieh Vellor 4-Piece Living Set $729.99 Buy now

Charming

Going for a charming vibe? This rattan piece will turn your outdoor area into an instant paradise thanks to its relaxed, yet elevated, look. All-weather upholstery means this chic sofa is equally at home on the porch or poolside. It even features machine-washable fabric for when those inevitable spills happen.

Modway Aura Outdoor Wicker Sofa $593.25 on Amazon.com Buy now

Boho

A boho home deserves a stunning metal sofa like this one. Choose from three cheerful colors to brighten up your patio space, and you’ll have a gorgeous sitting area you’ll actually want to relax in. Bonus: No fabric means no pesky stains to clean up.

Corentin Patio Sofa $419.99 Buy now

Transitional & Sleek

If you change up your style often, you’ll love that this versatile sofa for your front porch will fit in any space. From a traditional cottage to an ultra-modern bungalow, this is a transitional piece that’s compact and will work just about anywhere.

Portals Light Matte Teak Wood Sofa $901.43 Buy now

Work of Art

If you have a patio big enough for a sectional, we are very, very jealous. Make the most of the space with a roomy sofa like this one that can seat a crowd. This modern piece boasts eye-catching eucalyptus wood accents and includes a matching coffee table so you can deck out your porch all in one swoop.

Harriette Sectional Seating $1,300 Buy now

A Seat for Two

If you’re looking to cozy up on your porch with a loved one, look no further than a classic loveseat sofa. Thick cushions allow for hours of lounging, and the frame is rust-resistant for years of use. One end has an arm-less design so you can nestle it right up to a wall if space is tight. Corner Armless Patio Loveseat $299.99 Buy now Minimalist

If you like the look of a sofa but prefer to have some wiggle room between you and someone else, this sofa-meets-seat is the perfect in-between option, especially if you’re into the minimalist look. It even has a spot in the middle for drinks or a book so you don’t even need a coffee table. Salma Outdoor Acacia Wood Sofa $304.00 Buy now Casual Cool

If you want something that’s traditional with a twist, this timeless outdoor sofa is a winning pick. The elegant acacia wood contrasted with the rich teal color will elevate your outdoor area, and it works just as great for a large crowd as it does for lounging solo. Christopher Knight Home $1,524.99 on Amazon.com Buy now The Unexpected

The Bubble Club Sofa, designed by Philippe Starck, boasts the lines of a traditional upholstered Chesterfield sofa but is actually made from lightweight, weatherproof polypropylene. If ultra-mod is your thing, this streamlined sofa is a must-have piece.

Kartell Bubble Patio Sofa $892.50 Buy now