Every mom in your life deserves a gift this Mother’s Day, and of course, that includes your BFF. She may not be your actual mom, but she’s definitely taken care of you when you needed it most, and that alone is reason enough to add her to your Mother’s Day shopping list. Plus, you’ll get to have some fun along the way since there’s a good chance you’re into similar things (who doesn’t love some new jewelry or slippers to live in around the house?), so why not pick up a couple Mother’s Day gifts for yourself along the way? Hello, twinning mom BFF gifts.

From cult-favorite self-care gifts to bring the spa home to her (otherwise known as gifts that’ll help keep her from wanting to rip her hair out) to must-have accessories and functional items you know she desperately needs, we’ve rounded up the most thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts for your BFF below. You can thank us later.

Maison Miru Mama Charm

Image: Maison Miru.

She’ll fall in love with this sophisticated, yet simple, gold vermeil “mama” charm she can wear around a necklace chain to complete her mom OOTD.

Otherland Candle Set

Image: Otherland.

The candle fanatic will fall for this Instagram-favorite brand. You can customize this adorable set with three candles you’ll think she’ll love in scents with chic names like Chandelier and Rattan. It’s complete with a a set of matches, so she’ll be ready to add ambiance right away.

Great Jones Holy Sheet

Image: Great Jones.

Whether she’s a self-proclaimed pro chef or her interest in the kitchen has just been peaking recently, she’ll be obsessed with this cheery half-sheet to make cookies, veggies, and more.

Bloomscape Orchid

Image: Bloomscape.

For the interior-design-obsessed mom, this gorgeous orchid accompanied by an oh-so-stylish terrazzo pot will be the perfect gift that will last for years to come.

Mama Tie Dye Shirt

Image: bffsandbabes/Etsy.

If she doesn’t have anything in tie die right now, then help initiate her into the club with this comfy and trendy gift ASAP. We can guarantee this will quickly become her go-to mom uniform.

Slip Silk Scrunchies

Image: Amazon.

These ouch-free silk scrunchies ensure that she doesn’t pull out her hair and prevent breakage. Whether she needs to pull back her hair during the day to get things done or uses them while sleeping or during her skincare routine, they’ll add a dose of luxury to her day.

Glow Recipe Gift Set

Image: Sephora.

Your BFF doesn’t have a lot of time on her hands to get ready in the AM, so help her out with this quick and easy glow set to get her skin hydrated and looking like she just-woke-up-like-this. Made with real fruit, these products basically smell like a tropical vacation in a bottle, so we don’t think she’ll be mad about that either.

HaloVa diaper bag

Stylish, waterproof and multi-functional, this diaper bag is great for moms-to-be or new moms.

Rifle Paper Co. AirPods Case

Image: Nordstrom.

Brighten up her AirPods with this cheery silicone case, adorned in Rifle Paper Co.’s signature floral print.

Parachute x Madewell Quilted Slippers

Image: Parachute/Madewell.

Freshen up her slipper rotation with these luxe chambray versions from the newly released Parachute x Madewell collab.

Kendra Scott Drusy Ellie Studs

Image: Amazon.

A little drusy can go along way, so these stunning earrings will make her feel put together whether she’s at home or running errands. Available in multiple colors, you can even get her birthstone for an extra special touch.

Brightland Olive Oil Set

Image: Goop.

Take her cooking game to the next level with these chic and delicious extra virgin olive oils. Made with hand-harvested heirloom tomatoes, these elevated oils are each made with specific food pairings in mind to make her time in the kitchen tastier and easier.

Bodum Chambord copper top coffee maker

Image: Sur la Table.

Replace her tired French press with this vibrant, trendy, eight-cup coffee maker from Bodum.

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Waterfacial
Help her give her skin some TLC with this miraculous facial duo. The F-Balm overnight facial, along with the night serum, will hydrate her skin overnight so she can feel ready to tackle her busy day.

Rabbit freezable cocktail maker

Image: Rabbit Wine.

This freezable cocktail maker turns cocktails into a frozen slushy. It’s the gadget she never knew she needed.

Glossier Comfort Collection

Image: Glossier.

This must-have beauty trio includes everything she needs for targeted hydration — from her lips to her hands.

Google Home Mini

If she doesn’t have a smart home device by now, it’s about time you bought one for her.

Ouai Chill Pills

Image: Amazon.

Bring the spa home to her with these decadent bath bombs. Scented with calming rose and jasmine, she’ll be able to take a moment just to herself.

Before you go, get more Mother’s Day ideas with these must-have gift ideas from Target.

