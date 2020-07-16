We spend almost half our lives hitting the hay, so might as well have a super romantic bed to make it worth your while, right? Don’t get us wrong, we love some beauty sleep, but you’d think we’d spend more of our lives awake, TBH. Anyways, the cold, hard truth is that you spend a lot of time in dreamland, so your bedroom should be equipped to give you the best sleep ever and look good while doing it. And the first spot to direct your attention to is where all the magic happens, obviously, your bed.

Your bed’s a home for a lot of your essential activities, aside from sleep. Yes, obviously sex, but we’re also talking family movie nights, heart-to-hearts with your significant other, or curling up with a good read. And as of late, we’re guilty of working from home on our comfy mattress. So, after you’ve picked out a supportive mattress that’ll actually help improve the quality of your sleep, it’s time to focus on showcasing it in style. There are so many romantic bed ideas to fit your personal taste, so there can be a lot of unique options to sift through. From something grand like a romantic canopy bed to more minimalistic platform frames, you can customize how much drama you want to add to your bedroom. Some beds even boast some innovative add-ons like built-in nightstands and built-in storage if you really want to go all out. Check out these super chic, romantic beds below that will certainly elevate your room’s style so it’s a spot you can’t wait to retreat to at the end of the day.

Anthropologie Lena Storage Bed

Add some glamorous, vintage flair to your sleeping space with this genius storage bed. The diamond-tuft detailing and rich upholstery are enough reason to take this romantic bed home, but the hidden storage compartment seals the deal. Old meets new with this vibrant piece of furniture that’s sure to become the center of attention.

Queer Eye Aspen Upholstered Bed

While we’d much prefer if Bobby Berk surprised us with a one-on-one consultation to work his magic on our entire house, the new Queer Eye home collection from Walmart will suffice for now. One standout item from the must-have line is this luxe bed. It features a velvet upholstered material that looks way more expensive than it actually is, and if it’s Fab-Five approved, say no more.

Novogratz Marion Canopy Bed

Cortney and Robert Novogratz are the husband and wife duo behind Novogratz and have various home collaborations at popular retailers from CB2 to Amazon. If you’ve seen their design work on their HGTV show, Home by Novogratz, you can now bring that one-of-a-kind style right into your bedroom. This canopy bed offers a more modern take on the traditional style, so if you’ve been fantasizing about having a canopy bed but have more modern taste, this will satisfy both desires.

Ink + Ivy Clark Nightstand Bed

Who said romantic can’t be smart too? Nothing gets us going quite like an organized space, especially if you have a teeny-tiny room, so this bed is a real head-turner if you ask us. This innovative platform bed packs in built-in nightstands for convenience without looking tacky or out of place. Say hello to the bed of the future.

West Elm Roar + Rabbit Pleated Bed

Adorned in the ever-popular blush hue and elegant pleats, this romantic bed is sure to make your bedtime routine sweeter. This high-quality piece is made to order, and you can choose from seven colors for a custom touch. For more protection, you can even opt for performance fabric that will hold up better over time.

Torino Mid-Century Modern Platform Bed

Keep things minimal with this open-frame platform bed to give your bedroom an airy, clean vibe. Best of all, the gorgeous walnut finishing makes this affordable bed look like it came from a high-end retailer. Bottom line: If you don’t want something that’s over-the-top, this more modest bed is just what you need.

Vesper Upholstered Bed

If ultra-contemporary is your thing, this simple upholstered bed will help you maximize that look in your bedroom perfectly. While faux leather can often look dated or straight out of a Bachelor pad, the crisp lines and light color of the material will transform your sanctuary into a relaxing atmosphere you’ll look forward to sleeping on every night.

Need to give your bedroom some more updates? Create the most relaxing bed ever with these stylish cooling sheets.

