Sure, the internet may be full of a lot of bad things, but it’s also full of adorable images and videos of our beloved pets. I mean, can you name anything that cheers you up quite as fast as a cute dog doing something adorable? Yeah, we can’t either. All dogs are cute in our opinion, but if you’re looking for small dog breeds in particular, we’ve got you covered with some info on 20 of the cutest small dog breeds.

Small dog breeds are popular for a lot of reasons. They don’t take up a lot of space, can cost less to care for (less food, meds, etc.) and can be easier to travel with than some of the larger breed dogs. Small breeds are so popular in fact, the AKC’s most popular breeds for 2022 included French Bulldogs, Beagles, Dachshunds, and Yorkies. We can’t say we’re surprised because they’re obviously adorable. But if you’d like to know a little bit more about some of the cutest small dog breeds, take a look at our list below. First up, the Yorkshire terrier.

1. Yorkshire terrier

Image: aaa/Moment open/Getty images

Lovingly referred to as the “Yorkie,” the Yorkshire terrier is the ultimate cutie in small breeds. Not only are they tiny (some are even “teacup”!), but the Yorkshire terrier is a small breed with a big personality and perfect as a companion on the go. Yorkies have been a “fashionable” pet since the late Victorian era.

2. Papillon

Image: Rook76/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Another breed that makes an excellent companion, the papillon is a loyal and loving friend. Great with kids and families, this pint-size pup makes an excellent watchdog. Calm but alert, it is extremely protective of its master. A papillon’s most distinctive feature is its large butterfly ears.

3. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Image: Sergey Ryumin/Moment open/Getty images

Not only is the Cavalier King Charles spaniel adorable, but it loves to cuddle, too! A member of the toy group, this pup is gentle and extremely caring of its family. These dogs are considered to be very elegant, possibly the reason Charlotte York from Sex and the City had one. One of the most popular in small breeds, it's a dog worthy of all of your love.

4. Brussels griffon

Image: Okssi68/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Some may think that the Brussels griffon isn’t the most attractive dog on the planet, but it sure is cute. A bit awkward looking, Brussels griffons are smart, adaptable and cat-friendly. What they lack in appearance they make up for with their ability to perform a variety of tricks. Not great with kids, it’ll make a single owner a very happy one.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2016.