The Coziest Towel Sets & Warmers to Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa

It’s hard enough to get out of bed each morning — even these days as many of us are working from home — but come wintertime, it’s even more difficult when it’s freezing. Our least favorite part of getting ready in the morning or for bed? Getting out of the shower and wrapping ourselves in a disappointing, raggedy towel that you’ve had for a decade. Lucky for you, we’ve got the 411 on the coziest towels you can find — and one accessory that’ll make them even better.

If you can’t remember the last time you bought towels, then it’s safe to assume you’re way overdue for an upgrade. Towels have gotten pretty fancy over the last few years — with new fabrics and weaving designs that decrease drying time — so we’ll catch you up to speed with the latest and greatest picks that’ll make your bathroom feel like a spa. Since we’re all at home more these days, and most likely showering and taking baths to soak away the stress of the world, treating ourselves to some luxurious bath towels is a very small investment when you look at the big picture. Pricier, yes, but you’ll get your money’s worth in no time.

The other item you need to completely transform your spa time at home? A towel warmer. Seriously — there are tons of options you can buy on Amazon that won’t break the bank or stick out like a sore thumb in your bathroom. Just imagine yourself waking up on a chilly morning and wrapping yourself in a heated towel after a relaxing shower. Count us in!

Combat the weather with these spa-like towel sets from top brands like Parachute, Brooklinen, and Boll & Branch, along with a game-changing towel warmer to make them extra toasty. Add in one of these perfectly scented candles to get the zen vibes going. Now, you’ll just need to bring your bedroom sheets up to par, and you’ll be set in the luxurious-linens department.

Boll & Branch Organic Cotton Towels

Just looking at these dreamy towels makes us feel like we’re at a spa. These luxurious spa towels, which are made with 100-percent organic cotton, are ultra lightweight and boast lightning-fast drying time so you can get out the door — or into your pajamas — faster. Plus, the beautiful woven pattern adds a nice pop of texture to your bathroom.

Boll & Branch Spa Bath Towel $35+ Buy now

Parachute Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Courtesy of Parachute.

Thanks to this ultimate towel bundle, you’ll never run out of fresh towels again! The simple line pattern on these Mediterranean-inspired towels adds visual interest to your bathroom setup while still keeping things minimal. You’ll get six hand towels made of long-staple Turkish cotton, six bath towels, and six washcloths, so it’s a top pick for families. You can also shop all of Parachute’s other dreamy bathroom towels here.

Fouta Supreme Towel Bundle $288+ Buy now

Brooklinen Super-Plush Towels

Courtesy of Brooklinen.

The name says it all: these bathroom towels are super plush, which is all we could ever want. Crafted with a z-shaped construction, these cloud-like towels are made to last through plenty of mini spa sessions at home. This Turkish-cotton set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and a bathmat. Plus, you save 18 percent buying the bundle instead of shopping them individually.

Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle $109+ Buy now

Riley Spa Towel Collection

Pair Riley’s fluffy towels with their equally cozy robes, and you’ll never want to leave your bathroom. Available in seven calming shades, these snuggly soft towels are also Oeko-Tex certified, which means they’ve been tested — and free from— harmful substances. The little hanging loop is also a convenient touch to keep them from falling off the hook.

Riley Spa Towel Collection $19+ Buy now

Wall-Mounted Towel Warmer

If you don’t have a towel warmer in your bathroom, you are seriously missing out. No, you don’t have to have a literal warming bin or box to heat up your towels. This rack-style version replaces your standard towel bar and doesn’t take up any extra space. Use it to warm up towels and robes in just minutes — it’ll make those frigid winter mornings a lot more relaxing.

ANZZI Glow 4-Bar Wall Mounted Towel Warmer $130.59 on Amazon.com Buy now



Large Towel Warmer

Courtesy of Amazon.

If space isn’t an issue for you, and you want to go all out with the spa theme, enlist this extra-large warmer into your at-home oasis. It’ll hold two oversized bath towels, robes, a throw blanket, and even more. With the timer, you’ll always have a hot towel ready when you need it.

Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

