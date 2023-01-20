These Are the Best Eye Shadow Colors for Gray Hair, According to An Expert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Good things come with growing older — wisdom and silky, gray hair. When the gray hairs start appearing, it might take you some time to embrace it, but there’s nothing wrong with that. After all, gray hair changes your appearance and even alters the shades in your makeup bag. If you need to give your makeup collection a makeover, start with your eye shadow. Toss out shades that are lighter in color, and swap in a few new ones that compliment your strands. To learn what shades are best for gray locks, we tapped an expert to help. Keep reading to learn the best eye shadow colors for gray hair.

If you’re looking to make your eyes stand out against gray hair, it’s time to look for shadows that are rich in color and have greater payoffs. That means avoiding selecting tones that are light and neutral. “The best eye shadow shades for gray hair are taupe, navy, brown, and plums,” says celebrity makeup artist, Nydia Figueroa. And if you’re looking to add brightness, choose one with “a bone matte color or even a color that is a little brighter than your skin tone to pull the look together,” Figueroa explains.

And while shopping, remember that eye shadows (like foundations) have undertones that you should also consider. “I would stick to cooler tones for eye shadow colors,” Figueroa says. “Anything too warm or green will clash and not compliment gray hair.”

Don’t forget to also have the proper tools to help your new eye shadow glide across your eyelids effortlessly. The experts say when it comes to applying makeup on mature skin, stick to matte shades that bring out the eyes. “I love using a shimmer in the inner corner of the eyes, keeping the lids matte, and using light shades to bring out the brow bone and center of the eye,” Figueroa notes. Apply a taupe shade and use a flat eye shadow brush to blend. And, if you want to open up the eyes even more, reach for a crease brush and add a “sweep of brown in the crease.”

Ahead, see our list of the best eye shadow colors for gray hair.

Brown

Trish McEvoy Starry Eye Shadow Refill Palette in Lover Trish McEvoy This eye shadow from Trish McEvoy has the perfect shade of brown with a touch of rose pigment. Since experts recommend brown tones for those with gray hair, this makes an excellent addition to your makeup lineup. The warm pinkish undertones also add a playful touch to the color. The best feature of the eye shadow? It’s a sustainable refill that you can replace and switch out as you’d like. Each refill fits seamlessly into a chic compact that you can take anywhere. Starry Eye shadow Refill Palette $20.00 Buy now MAC Eye Shadow X 9 — Amber Times Nine MAC Why buy multiple eye shadow palettes when you can purchase one that gives you a variety of shades to suit your gray hair? This one from MAC offers nine hues that range from classic neutrals to pigmented browns that you can build for a gorgeous eye makeup look. Take advantage of testing out the different brown and tan shades on your skin. Eye Shadow X 9 $33.00 Buy now Taupe Covergirl Eye Enhancers in Tapestry Taupe Covergirl Taupe is a beautiful color, no matter what eye shadow brand you opt for. But since there are so many on the market. Let us help you. Add Covergirl’s eye shadow kit to your cart ASAP. It applies smoothly and gives rich pigment with just one swipe. It’s also under $5, making it easy to have a few extras on hand. Eye Enhancers Eye shadow Kit $2.49 Buy now Julep Eye Shadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eye Shadow Stick in Champagne Shimmer Julep

If you haven’t tried an eye shadow stick before, here is your sign to grab one. Luckily, this one from Julep is a perfect match for your silver hair. It’s also a breeze to use. All you have to do is swipe and blend it across your eyelids. The Champagne Shimmer shade enhances the classic taupe color but elevates it with a hint of shine.

Waterproof Eye Shadow Stick $11.52 Buy now

Navy

Jane Iredale PurePressed Eye Shadow Triple

Jane Iredale

Navy is another suggested shade to add to your lineup if you have gray hair. There’s something about the contrast of your gray-toned hair paired with a deep blue hue that is a flawless match. This trio of blues creates an effortless smokey eye. We recommend blending all three, but we can’t take our eyes off the middle navy blue shadow.

Eye Shadow Triple $32.00 Buy now

Hourglass Curator Eye Shadow Singles in Navy

Hourglass

Shoppers love this navy hue because it’s “truly luxurious and customizable.” Even though this one is a refill to a larger palette, the color payoff is worth it. “This Hourglass eye shadow is beautiful and highly pigmented and stays longer, and applies very smoothly I like how you can just buy which color you want.”

Curator Eye Shadow Singles in Navy $29.00 Buy now