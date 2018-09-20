Home

The Unique Design Feature We Spotted in Britney Spears’ Home

by Kimberly Zapata
Sep 20, 2018 at 5:01 p.m. ET
If you are a fan of '90s pop music and, specifically, Britney Spears, we've got some good news for you. The singer's former home is up for sale, and at just $8.95 million, it's a steal.

(Well, sort of.)

Located in gated Summit community in Beverly Hills, the Mediterranean villa is where Spears moved in early 2007 after filing for divorce from Kevin Federline. While Spears only lived in the home for five years, her time there is still a major part of the estate's history. In fact, on the listing, the locale is called the "exquisite former home of Britney Spears."

The villa is much more than Spears' former home. The 7,800-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, six baths, a chandelier-topped foyer — which opens into the vaulted-ceiling living room — a formal dining room and chef’s kitchen.

But the part that really caught our eye is in one of the bathrooms — specifically the shower placement. Take a close look at the bathroom in slide No. 8 to see what we're talking about. 

The property also offers a gorgeous in-ground pool, fire pit and (wait for it) movie theater.

But don't take our word for it. Take a look at some of the truly stunning photos.

1. The Entrance

Driveway to 10294 summit circle Beverly Hills
2. The Entryway

Britney Spears' entryway
3. The Foyer

Britney Spears foyer
4. The Kitchen

Britney Spears' kitchen
5. The Dining Room

Britney Spears' dining room
6. The Living Room

Britney Spears' living room
7. One of the Bedrooms

Britney Spears' bedroom
8. One of the Bathrooms

Britney Spears' bathroom
9. One of the Bedrooms

Britney Spears' bedroom
10. One of the Bedrooms

Britney Spears' bedroom
11. The Theater Room

Britney Spears' theatre room
12. The Backyard

Britney Spears' backyard
13. The Pool

Britney Spears' pool
14. The Fire Pit

Britney Spears' fire pit
