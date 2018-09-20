If you are a fan of '90s pop music and, specifically, Britney Spears, we've got some good news for you. The singer's former home is up for sale, and at just $8.95 million, it's a steal.

(Well, sort of.)

Located in gated Summit community in Beverly Hills, the Mediterranean villa is where Spears moved in early 2007 after filing for divorce from Kevin Federline. While Spears only lived in the home for five years, her time there is still a major part of the estate's history. In fact, on the listing, the locale is called the "exquisite former home of Britney Spears."

The villa is much more than Spears' former home. The 7,800-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, six baths, a chandelier-topped foyer — which opens into the vaulted-ceiling living room — a formal dining room and chef’s kitchen.

But the part that really caught our eye is in one of the bathrooms — specifically the shower placement. Take a close look at the bathroom in slide No. 8 to see what we're talking about.

The property also offers a gorgeous in-ground pool, fire pit and (wait for it) movie theater.

But don't take our word for it. Take a look at some of the truly stunning photos.