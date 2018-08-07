Our Favorite Home Decor Items From Amazon’s 2018 Holiday Look Book

The 2018 Amazon holiday preview guide is already here, and while I found myself captivated by countless items in the 106-page catalog — from toys and games to everyday essentials — my favorite section (by far) is the home and furniture section.

Of course, I could be a bit biased. I’m currently redecorating my home. But personal preferences aside, I am also obsessed with this section because of two things: Stone & Beam and Rivet.

You see, Stone & Beam and Rivet are Amazon’s two new home furnishing brands. Stone & Beam features “beautiful and durable furniture and décor that caters to the needs of today’s modern family” while Rivet has been designed specifically for those in smaller spaces.

The latter also has a mid-century modern/industrial feel.

Click through the slideshow to check out some of our favorites — from Stone & Beam, Rivet and a few others — and keep in mind that if the product is not for sale yet, it should be soon. Amazon notes most products in the 2018 wish guide will be out by late August or September.