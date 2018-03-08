11 Easter Centerpiece Ideas to Add a Touch of Spring to Your Table

Easter means spring, and spring means color, sunshine and flowers in bloom — and we're so ready for it. And our favorite way to fully immerse yourself in the best parts of the season is to bring the outdoors in, be it in your rooms with vibrant wall art, in the form of pastel-colored tchotchkes or on your dining room table or coffee table with a beautiful centerpiece. For those looking to add a more subtle Easter touch to their home, then the latter is the perfect option for you — and we have plenty of Easter centerpiece ideas for you to choose from.



These elegant and fun centerpieces are something the entire family can create together. From a robin's egg vase strictly using items found at the dollar store to a creative cupcake tower perfect for displaying all your colored Easter eggs, here are 11 DIY centerpieces you'll love.



A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.