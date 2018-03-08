Home

11 Easter Centerpiece Ideas to Add a Touch of Spring to Your Table

by Jessica Arnold
Mar 8, 2018 at 12:50 p.m. ET
Easter setting on teal background
Image: Asab974/Getty Images

Easter means spring, and spring means color, sunshine and flowers in bloom — and we're so ready for it. And our favorite way to fully immerse yourself in the best parts of the season is to bring the outdoors in, be it in your rooms with vibrant wall art, in the form of pastel-colored tchotchkes or on your dining room table or coffee table with a beautiful centerpiece. For those looking to add a more subtle Easter touch to their home, then the latter is the perfect option for you — and we have plenty of Easter centerpiece ideas for you to choose from.

These elegant and fun centerpieces are something the entire family can create together. From a robin's egg vase strictly using items found at the dollar store to a creative cupcake tower perfect for displaying all your colored Easter eggs, here are 11 DIY centerpieces you'll love.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.

1 /12: Speckled Eggs and Apple Blossoms

speckled eggs and apple blossoms centerpiece
Image: Stone Gable Blog

2 /12: Creative Cupcake Tower

dyed Easter eggs centerpiece
Image: Momfessionals

3 /12: Grow Some Wheatgrass

wheatgrass spring centerpiece
Image: K.I.S.S. Keep It Simple, Sister

4 /12: Flower Box Centerpiece

flower box centerpiece
Image: Warm Hot Chocolate

5 /12: Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit Easter centerpiece
Image: Worthing Court Blog

6 /12: White Spring

book pages spring centerpiece
Image: Rooms For Rent Blog

7 /12: Classic Egg Tree

classic pastel egg tree centerpiece
Image: Sand And Sisal

8 /12: Egg Bouquet

egg bouquet centerpiece
Image: BK Tribe

9 /12: Lemons and Tulips

lemon and tulips centerpiece
Image: Yellow Bliss Road

10 /12: Crazy for Carrots

carrot and daisy centerpiece
Image: The Party Dress

11 /12: Whimsical Egg Shells

DIY illustrated eggshell centerpiece
Image: Little Inspiration

