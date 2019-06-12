We’re Obsessed With Everything in the New Magnolia Home Summer Collection

Nothing’s worse than the weather turning from gray and cold to sunny and bright only to realize that your house’s decor is still lingering somewhere around “Hogwarts in Winter” in terms of summer style. Luckily, the new Magnolia Home summer collection from former Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines is here just in time for your swanky seasonal home makeover.

The collection has the same subtle, rustic-chic minimalist vibe we’re used to seeing from the duo. There’s a focus on natural materials, and there’s pretty much something for every room in the house. These are some of our favorite things from the Magnolia Home summer collection.

Wicker

There are quite a few woven wicker-type pieces in the new Magnolia Home collection, from different woven storage baskets to elegant raised planters for your indoor plant buddies. Air flow is important in the summer, and these woven textures can help keep things from getting too damp in the humidity.

Glass

Whether you’re looking for an elegant vase or a way to serve your signature big-batch cocktails, Magnolia Home’s summer collection has a lot of options. We especially love the artistry of the different vases, which will make even a humdrum weed cut from the garden look like a worthy centerpiece.

Wood

The rustic yet refined wood items in the collection are totally covetable – we love the look of the polished mango wood vases.

What else can you find in the collection? It’s pretty wide-ranging, with everything from elegant earrings to adorable baby blankets appearing next to clever kitchen items and other home decor pieces.

The prices in the Magnolia Home Collection are similarly wide ranging. The least expensive is a small garden marker for $2, while the most expensive is the Channel Stitch Pouf for $220. That being said, there are a lot of items under $50, so you don’t have to worry about shelling out your life savings to get a piece or two.

You can shop the Magnolia Home summer collection online now, so I think we can all agree it’s time to nix the Hogwarts common room look in favor of something a little more breezy and beautiful.