Game of Thrones-Inspired Home Decor for Truly Die-Hard Fans

From planning viewing parties for the next five weeks to diving deep into the Game of Thrones subreddit to read up on all possible theories and clues we might’ve missed from Season 8, Episode 1, there’s only so much you can do to prepare for the next episode. Or so we thought, because a couple home decor brands have gone above and beyond to help you totally transform your home into a chic, Game of Thrones-inspired space.

Modern, contemporary home decor brands High Fashion Home and Corbett Lighting have shared three looks that’ll inspire you to either ditch your on-trend art deco pieces and shag rugs or purchase a few statement pieces to sprinkle in a bit of Game of Thrones-inspired magic throughout your home — that is, if you have the money to spend. Many of these pieces cost a pretty penny.

From transforming your living room into a wintry hideaway a la Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to mimicking Cersei’s bedchamber or giving your space a dark, dungeon feel, here’s how to spend thousands of dollars to pay homage to the Season 8 premiere.

Wintry hideaway

What’s more romantic than taking a dragon ride to a scenic waterfall with your aunt? Expect to drop nearly $5,000 on that intricate, Venetian glass chandelier.

Augustine sofa, $1,609 at High Fashion Home

Discovery coffee table, $359 at High Fashion Home

Mont Blanc chandelier, $4,726 at Corbett Lighting

Night and Day painting, $2,059 at High Fashion Home

Glass wall gems, $498 at High Fashion Home

Alma sheepskin rug, $148 at Lulu and Georgia

Stark end table, $1,398 at High Fashion Home

Cersei’s bedchamber

No need to sleep with the sleaziest man around to lounge comfortably in a gold-laden, Cersei-inspired bedroom!

Parc Royale chandelier, $2,196 at Corbett Lighting

Tilly chair, $830 at High Fashion Home

Virtue painting, $669 at High Fashion Home

Loloi rug, $259 at High Fashion Home

Brie side table, $298 at High Fashion Home

Lisa wall decor, $219 at High Fashion Home

Elephant bright gold tabletop, $41.95 at High Fashion Home

The last hearth

If the wight boy from the House of Umber shrieking didn’t traumatize you for life, then you’ll feel right at home in this cozy dungeon.

Glasgow chandelier, $626 at Troy Lighting

Salvatore sofa, $1,998 at High Fashion Home

Midnight coffee table, $1,998 at High Fashion Home

Acrylic driftwood wall decor, $837.60 at High Fashion Home

Corsica light fixture, $252 at Troy Lighting

Ripple Effect painting, $579 at High Fashion Home

Banshee rug, $739 at High Fashion Home

