11 Kitchen Cleaning Hacks That Will Make Every Parent’s Life so Much Easier

Whether you’re a family of one or a family of six, the kitchen is likely one of the most trafficked rooms in your home. The flip side of that is, it’s probably one of the dirtiest, too. Constant chopping and prepping makes a mess, as do sputtering pans and well-used ovens. Even cabinets and faucets get extra dirty in the kitchen because they’re constantly being used and touched. That’s why everyone needs a handy list of kitchen cleaning hacks.

The good news is, keeping a clean kitchen isn’t so hard if you stay on top of it. The even better news? A lot of that cleaning can be pretty effortless if you know what you’re doing. A few basic cleaning supplies, combined with hardworking pantry staples like baking powder and vinegar, are all you really need to keep your kitchen sparkling clean. Look through the list below and commit to adding these cleaning hacks to your routine, whether you do it all at once or one-at-a-time.

Let your slow-cooker clean itself with vinegar and baking soda

If you’re in charge of weeknight dinner, you’re probably well-acquainted with the magical slow-cooker, which does most of the cooking for you. (Don’t have one yet? Get on it!) But, after a dozen or so batches of chili, your slow-cooker bowl is likely a mess. Luckily, Life Should Cost Less has a great hack to get your slow-cooker to clean itself and everything you need is already in your pantry.

Get into the nooks and crannies of your gas stove

When it comes to stovetop cooking, gas stoves are king. But, they’re definitely harder to clean than seamless electric ranges. If you’re sick of wiping up bits of food without actually getting things sparkling, it’s time to actually disassemble your stovetop and clean it properly but don’t worry, it’s actually super easy. Gas stoves are designed to be taken apart and cleaned. You can soak the really grimy bits in soapy water white you deep clean all the other heard-to-reach areas. The full tutorial on how to clean your gas range can be found over on The CreekLine House.

Make your Keurig as good as new with some white vinegar

Single-serve coffee makers are a godsend for any busy parent (or really, any busy person), but stuff can build up in the pipes of your Keurig over time. Luckily, all you need to do is run a few cups of distilled white vinegar through the machine and voila! Your Keurig is as good as new. Make sure to flush water through your clean Keurig several times before you make coffee. No one wants any leftover vinegar on their morning joe.

Keep grimy fingerprints to a minimum with DIY cabinet cleaner

OK, I’m going to let you in on a little secret — this recipe for heavy-duty cabinet cleaner can work miracles (even on the dirtiest little handprints) and the ingredients are things you probably already have around. Apply it to your cabinets with a wet cloth, wipe them down and it’ll look like Joanna Gaines herself just remodeled your kitchen.

Make sheet pans sparkle with baking soda and hydrogen peroxide

Sheet pans are probably the most versatile tool in any kitchen but they get messy fast. To get them sparkly clean, sprinkle a decent layer of baking soda on them and then fill a spray bottle with hydrogen peroxide. Spray the hydrogen peroxide onto the baking soda and let it sit for a few hours (if the stains are really bad, let it sit overnight). Scrub the mixture off the sheet pans with a sponge or some steel wool and rinse clean with water.

Keep your wooden cutting board pretty with a cleaner made of pantry staples

Wood cutting boards are a true cook’s favorite, but they’re pretty hard to clean effectively—germs can soak into the wood, and you don’t want food to get cross-contaminated. Here’s a homemade cleaner that’ll make yours as good as new.

Clean your dishwasher so that it can better clean everything else

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that a cleaning appliance doesn’t need to be cleaned, but anyone who owns a dishwasher knows that just isn’t true. Grime builds up, and the dishwasher gets worse and worse at actually getting your dishes clean. To prevent that, run vinegar through it once a month.

Get all the gunk out of your stove vents with a pot of boiling baking soda water

Even if you’re super clean, you might be forgetting about the vents above your stove, which catch tons of oil and dust over time. Get ’em clean with a pot of boiling water laced with baking soda. Boil the water, add a handful of baking soda into the water and drop your vents into the fizzing water with a pair of tongs so you don’t splash yourself with any hot water. Let them soak for a few minutes, remove them with the tongs and let them dry before installing them again.

Use ice cube trays to make DIY dishwasher pods

Dishwasher pods are expensive, and often a pain in the butt. Save yourself hassle and money by making your own with this easy recipe from the Krazy Coupon Lady.

Clean your oven glass so that you can actually see inside

By now you’ve probably come to the conclusion that baking soda can clean just about everything and your oven door is no exception. This one is super simple, just mix three parts baking soda and one part water until all of the baking soda has dissolved. Spread the mixture on your oven door (just the glass) and let it sit for 30 minutes (longer if it’s extra dirty). Then use a sponge and some good old elbow grease to scrub off all the gunk and you’ll finally be able to watch your cookies bake without having to actually open the oven.

Clean your microwave without even scrubbing

Sounds too good to be true, right? Nope! You don’t even need any toxic chemicals. Pour 1/4 cup lemon juice in a microwave-safe bowl and then fill the bowl the rest of the way up with tap water (2-3 cups). Microwave the lemon water for five minutes, let it cool for two minutes, remove the bowl and wipe down the inside of your microwave. As our hero Ina Garten always says, how easy is that?