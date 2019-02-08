When it comes to high-end home decor, most of us don’t think of Walmart. Sure, the retail chain has a ton of lighting, furniture and storage-related options, but they really aren’t known for their “trendy” items — or, they weren’t until today. Walmart just released a new home decor line called MoDRN, and it is super-stylish and sleek.

According to a press release, MoDRN is “an exclusive online brand for the modern home.” The line includes three collections — Retro Glam, Refined Industrial and Scandinavian Minimal — and nearly 650 items. And with prices ranging from $12 for candles to $899 for a sofa, MoDRN truly is “elevated design without the elevated price tag.”

From playful art deco designs to polished pieces crafted with fine wirework and camel leather, there is something for everyone.

Check out a few of our favorite pieces.

MoDRN Scandinavian link double-door cabinet

With hardware-free doors and a geometric grid, this cabinet is chic and classy.

MoDRN Scandinavian link double-door cabinet, $299 at Walmart

MoDRN Marni barrel accent chair

Inspired by the barrel chairs of the ’60s and ’70s, this modern piece — with brass finishes and luxe upholstery — is understated elegance.

MoDRN Marni barrel accent chair, $349 at Walmart

MoDRN industrial Griffin round dining table

Steel tubes and a round wooden top make this dining room table perfect for loft living or anyone who appreciates industrial style.

MoDRN industrial Griffin round dining table, $549 at Walmart

MoDRN Scandinavian “V” brushstroke wall art

Looking to add a pop of color to your room? With a green palette and flowing brushstroke, this painting is sure to be a soothing addition.

MoDRN Scandinavian “V” brushstroke wall art, $44 at Walmart

MoDRN Industrial caged pendant light

Reminiscent of factory or warehouse lighting, this bold, edgy piece will illuminate any room.

MoDRN Industrial caged pendant light, $49 at Walmart

MoDRN Glam geo 4-piece porcelain plate set

With bright colors and a bold, geometric design, these plates are both fun and flashy. Real conversation starters!

MoDRN Glam geo four-piece porcelain salad plate set, $25 at Walmart

MoDRN Scandinavian Henrik 74-inch apartment sofa

This sofa, comprised of clean lines and covered in a neutral tone, is contemporary and minimalistic. And bonus: Its smaller footprint enables it to fit in tight spaces.

MoDRN Scandinavian Henrik 74-inch apartment sofa, $749 at Walmart

