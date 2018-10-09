Target is the crush you have that just gets more and more delicious. Did we already love the guaranteed low prices? The cute bull terrier with the bull's-eye? The in-house Starbucks? Yes, yes and make-mine-a-grande yes.

But consumer competition is brutal, with new lines and collections being dropped all the time. So Target is upping their game with a — please position my fainting couch... thank you — a brand-spankin'-new brand of household essentials under the label Smartly.

Say what? Oh, yes. Get your smelling salts and fetch a red shopping cart. Smartly will be Target's newest addition to its five in-house home decor brands.

More: Build Your Art Collection With Target's Affordable Society6 Collection

Yeah, you say, but how affordable does Smartly actually look? Most items slide in under the two-buck mark. Think razors, household goods, cleaning supplies, all that jazz that one must have to be an actual adult — which is why we expect this line to soar when it comes to millennial shoppers just starting out.

Smartly products will be sold as single items or in teensy multipacks (like, imagine four rolls of toilet paper for 99 cents). No dragging home Costco-size monstrosities to snag monster discounts. It's bulk savings without the need for bulk storage. Sweet, no?

And you know it had to be aesthetically savvy too. Younger millennials apparently dig color combined with sleekness. Smartly packaging will have that vibe, along with catchy phrases on packaging (i.e., "Do Lunch" on sandwich baggies).

More: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Shop at Target Just Like Us

If that sounds familiar, it's because it is. Brandless — the online grocer that launched in mid-2017 — sells all products from sauce to spoons for $3. Quartz reports that both Brandless and Smartly are all about a simpler model, skipping the fluff to provide more stuff.

“Where we see white space and an opportunity to bring Target’s guests something differentiated, we’ll go for it. The introduction of Smartly to our owned brand portfolio is another example of how we are listening to consumers and bringing them differentiated solutions to make their lives easier,” Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in the official announcement.

We're just excited that Smartly products will cost us about 70 percent less than national brandy-brands. It doesn't get smarter than that.

Target's new budget-friendly line is set to debut online and in stores on Oct. 14, so mark your calendars and get your wallets ready.