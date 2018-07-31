Have you ever wanted to live in a castle? Better yet, have you ever wanted to live in a Game of Thrones castle? You know, one of the many elaborate sets used on the HBO series. Well, now’s your chance.

Gosford Castle, which served as Riverrun — part of the House Tully — in season three of GoT is for sale in Northern Ireland, and according to Mansion Real Estate, the property can be yours for the low, low price of £500,000, or $656,452 USD (which is less than the cost of your average New York City home).

Fans may remember the beautiful building from the scene in which Robb Stark ( Richard Madden) executed Rickard Karstark (John Stahl). However, the gorgeous stone castle, which was built in the 1800s for the Earl of Gosford, has a far richer history: It was used to house troops during World War II — but with more than 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, it’s no wonder why.

Image: Mansion Real Estate.

That said, while its size may make this property sound like a steal, potential buyers are not bidding on the whole castle. Instead, they are purchasing portions of the castle, referred to as apartments.

(I know, I know. But there had to be a catch somewhere.)

However, the apartments — with cool names like The Inner Bailey, The Great Hall, The Old Keep (not to be confused with The Red Keep in King’s Landing) and The Library Wing — are still sizable. Each unit has anywhere from three to five bedrooms. And since you are still going to be living in a castle, one with a rich literal and fictional history, the whole situation is really a win-win.