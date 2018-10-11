Health & Wellness

6 People Running for Office Who Have Big Plans for Women's Health

by Elizabeth Yuko
Oct 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Image: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images, Bill Pugliano/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

If we're being honest, it's not a great time to be a woman in America. Yes, things really started to go downhill on Nov. 8, 2016, but that was only the beginning. It's been less than a week since Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed and sworn in, which sent a strong message from Republicans to survivors of sexual violence that they don't matter.

Not only that, but the appointment of Kavanaugh, who is staunchly anti-abortion, means that Roe v. Wade is under threat and may be overturned or nullified. And that's just one of many policies that would be detrimental to women's reproductive and sexual health.

Yes, things are pretty grim right now, but there is some hope. The upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6, 2018, are our chance to put into office progressive candidates who are committed to maintaining and improving our access to sexual and reproductive health care.

If you haven't registered to vote already, there may still be time, depending on where you live. Either way, you should get to know these candidates and give them your support whenever possible. 

Ayanna Pressley

Rashida Tlaib

Stacey Abrams

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Lupe Valdez

Deb Haaland

