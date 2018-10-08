Health & Wellness

Want to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month? These Products Donate to Research

by Kimberly Zapata
Oct 8, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Hoodie, T-shirt, cream, phone case and nail polish on pink and red background
Image: BeYOUtiful Foundation, Ralph Lauren, The Better Skin Co., TDE, KL Nail Polish. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.


October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Of course, you probably already know this: the store shelves are lined with pink towels, appliances, clothes and cosmetics; athletes are wearing pink jerseys, pink hats, pink shoes and pink socks; and many have pink ribbons firmly attached to their lapels. But Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about more than a color. It is about focusing attention on one of the deadliest forms of cancer in America and the world.

That said, incidence rates of breast cancer vary greatly across the globe. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, while breast cancer is thought to be a disease of the developed world, almost half of breast cancer cases and 58 percent of all breast cancer deaths occur in less developed countries. Even so, in the U.S., 1 out of every 8 women (or 12.4 percent) will develop breast cancer over the course of her life according to Breastcancer.org.

As such, we need to do everything and anything we can to prevent, treat and ultimately cure this disease. And one thing anyone can do is to purchase a product that gives some (or all) of its proceeds to an affiliated charity. 

But before you go shopping, check out which companies are really giving back this year.

1 /11: Ralph Lauren 'Live/Love' Graphic Tee

photo of pink pony live love ralph lauren breast cancer shirt
Image: Ralph Lauren.

1/11 :Ralph Lauren 'Live/Love' Graphic Tee

2 /11: Beyoutiful Pullover Hoodie

photo of beyoutiful pullover hoodie
Image: BeYOUtiful Foundation.

2/11 :Beyoutiful Pullover Hoodie

3 /11: Aerie Limited-Edition Sports Bra

photo of aerie limited-edition breast cancer awareness sports bra
Image: Aerie.

3/11 :Aerie Limited-Edition Sports Bra

4 /11: Becca Shimmering Skin Protector Pressed Highlighter

photo of becca shimmering skin protector pressed highlighter
Image: Becca.

4/11 :Becca Shimmering Skin Protector Pressed Highlighter

5 /11: Nakedcashmere 'Love' Scarf

photo of nakedcashmere "love" scarf for breast cancer awareness
Image: Nakedcashmere.

5/11 :Nakedcashmere 'Love' Scarf

6 /11: The Better Skin Co. Amaze Balm

photo of better skin amaze balm
Image: The Better Skin Co.

6/11 :The Better Skin Co. Amaze Balm

7 /11: Athleta Empower Bras & Pads

photo of Athleta empower bra
Image: Athleta.

7/11 :Athleta Empower Bras & Pads

8 /11: KL Nail Polish in Mami Martha

photo of mami martha kl nail polish
Image: KL Polish.

8/11 :KL Nail Polish in Mami Martha

9 /11: Aerie Limited-Edition Leggings

photo of aerie limited-edition breast cancer awareness leggings
Image: Aerie.

9/11 :Aerie Limited-Edition Leggings

10 /11: 'The Girls' Pale Pink iPhone Case

photo of the girls pale pink iphone case
Image: TDE.

10/11 :'The Girls' Pale Pink iPhone Case

11 /11: Hope Candle

Hope candle
Image: Tobi Tobin.

11/11 :Hope Candle