

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Of course, you probably already know this: the store shelves are lined with pink towels, appliances, clothes and cosmetics; athletes are wearing pink jerseys, pink hats, pink shoes and pink socks; and many have pink ribbons firmly attached to their lapels. But Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about more than a color. It is about focusing attention on one of the deadliest forms of cancer in America and the world.

That said, incidence rates of breast cancer vary greatly across the globe. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, while breast cancer is thought to be a disease of the developed world, almost half of breast cancer cases and 58 percent of all breast cancer deaths occur in less developed countries. Even so, in the U.S., 1 out of every 8 women (or 12.4 percent) will develop breast cancer over the course of her life according to Breastcancer.org.

As such, we need to do everything and anything we can to prevent, treat and ultimately cure this disease. And one thing anyone can do is to purchase a product that gives some (or all) of its proceeds to an affiliated charity.

But before you go shopping, check out which companies are really giving back this year.