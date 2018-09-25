Health & Wellness

The Growing List of Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Own #WhyIDidntReport Stories

by Elizabeth Yuko
Sep 25, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd, Padma Lakshmi and Alyssa Milano
Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Opening up about a past sexual assault isn't easy. Not only are you dredging up a memory you'd rather forget, but you are also, unfortunately, opening yourself up to criticism about everything from what you were wearing when it happened to why you didn't fight the person off to why you didn't report the crime to authorities when it happened.

This is exactly what happened to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who recently came forward accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault that took place more than 30 years ago. In addition to the backlash from conservative media outlets and hordes of anonymous online commenters, the president of the United States took it upon himself to weigh in, tweeting that "if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents."

Loading...

What the president doesn't understand is that Ford — along with everyone else who has hesitated to go to authorities about their attack — has countless reasons for deciding not to report a sexual assault, including the significant impact on their mental health.

In response to the president's tweet, actor Alyssa Milano publicly responded through a tweet of her own, explaining why people like Ford and herself opted not to immediately come forward about a sexual assault. She then encouraged others to share their own stories, immediately following up with another tweet bearing the hashtag, #WhyIDidntReport

So far, the following celebrities have added their voices to this important discussion.

If you have experienced sexual abuse or assault, call the free, confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or access the 24-7 help online by visiting online.rainn.org.

1 /9: Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano wearing a T-shirt that says "Your vote, your future."
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images.

1/9 :Alyssa Milano

2 /9: Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd sitting in a chair holding a microphone
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.

2/9 :Ashley Judd

3 /9: Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino sitting in a chair
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

3/9 :Mira Sorvino

4 /9: Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi standing up wearing a red dress
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images.

4/9 :Padma Lakshmi

5 /9: Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette deep in thought
Image: Vera Anderson/Getty Images.

5/9 :Patricia Arquette

6 /9: Emily Sioma

Emily Sioma at the Miss America pageant
Image: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images.

6/9 :Emily Sioma

7 /9: Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart
Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images.

7/9 :Lili Reinhart

8 /9: Pauley Perrette

Pauly Perrette in black and white checked dress
Image: Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images.

8/9 :Pauley Perrette

9 /9: Jodi Picoult

Jodi Picoult
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

9/9 :Jodi Picoult