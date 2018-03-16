5 Women With Disabilities Who Made History

Women have been making history for centuries; for some, this was the only choice they had. For disabled women in particular, it was either live the way others expected them to or fight for the lives they knew they deserved.

Anyone with a disability can tell you they’ve faced discrimination at least once in their lives. Whether it’s trying to figure out how to get into a building with a step in front of it or getting ignored on Tinder after someone finds out about your disability, there always seems to be something. But these women (and many others) made sure things were going to change.

The women featured here — Jillian Mercado, Stella Young, Claudia Gordon, Judy Heumann and Dr. Maya Angelou — are all examples of women who have made major contributions to everything from politics to literature to activism and made the world a better place for everyone.