One of the main reasons to go away on a vacation — especially a wellness retreat — is to relax. It feels downright luxurious to take a few days off to unplug your devices and recharge your body and mind.

Of course, everyone has their own idea of what relaxation entails, but for a lot of people, it means taking the time to stop and breathe and be more mindful of what’s around you. While it’s great to take the time for self-care over a long weekend, what’s even better is learning the techniques to incorporate into your everyday life back in the real world.

Here are some wellness retreats that focus on aspects of self-care, including improving your sleep and helping you meditate. These are all located in the U.S. and range from relatively affordable getaways to major splurges. Either way, take a look at some of these properties to see how your next vacation could result in some major improvements to your self-care routine.