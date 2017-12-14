The Best Gifts for the Insomniac in Your Life

If you’ve ever spent a night tossing and turning in bed attempting to will yourself to sleep, you’re not alone. According to the Better Sleep Council, nearly half of Americans (48 percent) say they don’t get enough sleep but less than half of them actually do anything to help improve their sleep. It’s time to change that.

Even though we spend about one-third of our lives in bed, a lot of us don’t make our sleep environment a priority. And that’s exactly what makes sleep-related products the perfect gift: It’s something we may not buy for ourselves but may end up having a big impact on our day-to-day life.

Here are a few suggestions — everything from lavender-scented products to pillows, mattresses and sheets to high-tech sleep solutions — which could make a difference for those on your holiday gift list. What better present is there than helping someone wake up renewed and refreshed?