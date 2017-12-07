The Best Gifts to Help Close the Pleasure Gap

It’s almost 2018 and definitely time to close the pleasure gap. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it stems from the fact that men are twice as likely to have an orgasm during sex than women. Not only that, but people with vaginas are far less likely to have a satisfying sexual experience when penises are involved. If this works for you and your partner, more power to you, but there’s more to good sex than a few pumps and a sigh.

Thankfully, we’re moving past the point where penis-in-vagina sex is seen as the ultimate act — which concludes when the person with the penis orgasms — and embracing a much broader concept of pleasure. We’re done with being passive sexual participants and want the same for our loved ones.

Here are some gift ideas for products that will help close the pleasure gap — whether that’s helping them take their orgasms into their own hands, working with a disability or ensuring both partners enjoy themselves.