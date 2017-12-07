Health & Wellness

The Best Gifts to Help Close the Pleasure Gap

by Elizabeth Yuko
Dec 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. ET
It’s almost 2018 and definitely time to close the pleasure gap. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it stems from the fact that men are twice as likely to have an orgasm during sex than women. Not only that, but people with vaginas are far less likely to have a satisfying sexual experience when penises are involved. If this works for you and your partner, more power to you, but there’s more to good sex than a few pumps and a sigh.

Thankfully, we’re moving past the point where penis-in-vagina sex is seen as the ultimate act — which concludes when the person with the penis orgasms — and embracing a much broader concept of pleasure. We’re done with being passive sexual participants and want the same for our loved ones.

Here are some gift ideas for products that will help close the pleasure gap — whether that’s helping them take their orgasms into their own hands, working with a disability or ensuring both partners enjoy themselves.

1 /9: Desire Orgasm Balm

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Desire Luxury Orgasm Balm
1/9 :Desire Orgasm Balm

2 /9: Broad City Mind My Vagina water-based lubricant

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Broad City Mind My Vagina Water Based Lubricant
2/9 :Broad City Mind My Vagina water-based lubricant

3 /9: Vibrator gripping aid

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Vibrator Gripping Aid
3/9 :Vibrator gripping aid

4 /9: Eva II

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Eva II
4/9 :Eva II

5 /9: Desire luxury USB rechargeable bullet vibrator

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Desire Luxury USB Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator
5/9 :Desire luxury USB rechargeable bullet vibrator

6 /9: Le Wand rechargeable massager

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Le Wand Grey Rechargeable Massager
6/9 :Le Wand rechargeable massager

7 /9: B-Vibe novice plug

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | B-vibe Novice Plug Fuchsia
7/9 :B-Vibe novice plug

8 /9: Sex-aid sling

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Sex Aid Sling
8/9 :Sex-aid sling

9 /9: 'Becoming Cliterate'

Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Becoming Cliterate Why Orgasm Equality Matters And How To Get It
9/9 :'Becoming Cliterate'