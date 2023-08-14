Regardless of what you’ve seen or heard, no two vaginas look or smell exactly the same. But one thing they have in common is that everyone has some type of vaginal odor. Most of the time, it’s not cause for concern — it’s just par for the course and a totally natural part of having a vagina (they are supposed to smell like vaginas, not flowers or citrus or multi-purpose cleaners, after all). However, if you notice that something looks, feels, or smells off, you might worry that vaginal odor could be a sign of a medical issue — and it’s always good to listen to your body and have a conversation with a medical professional.

Sometimes vaginal odors can be a sign of an infection like bacterial vaginosis, but other times, it could just be that residue from your period or fragments of a tampon left behind can add to a strange smell. Occasionally, vaginal odors are an indication it’s time to schedule an appointment with your OB-GYN because something may be amiss, but other times, the odor could clear up on its own (or, if you’re just sweaty after a workout, it’ll clear up right after you shower).

But how do you know what vaginas are supposed to smell like, and when it’s time to have a chat with your doctor? Here are six causes of vaginal odors — and which ones are a sign you should check in with your OB-GYN.

Menstruation & post-sex bleeding

“During or immediately following a period, the vagina may smell metallic due to iron from the blood and tissue breakdown in the uterus,” Dr. Foye Ikyaator, a physician, tells SheKnows. Ikyaator explains that when there’s blood in the vaginal canal, this breakdown releases iron. When bleeding occurs during or after sex, it may also be accompanied by a metallic odor.

Pregnancy & postpartum

It’s completely normal for your vaginal odor to fluctuate from time to time, with the pH in the vagina, and with your menstrual cycle. With hormonal changes during pregnancy, including increases in the hormones progesterone, estrogen, and prolactin, your vaginal pH level and therefore vaginal odor might be slightly different, according to the Cleveland Clinic. You also may have a heightened sense of smell while you’re pregnant and be more sensitive to smells in general.

Postpartum bleeding might have a metallic-like smell similar to menstrual blood.

Sweating

Dr. Sadia Sahabi, an OB-GYN at CareMount Medical in New York, explains that the vagina is located in close proximity to the groin, which is home to sweat glands. “This means the vagina can smell similar to armpit odor or even have a more sophisticated smell when the sweat mixes with vaginal secretions,” Sahabi tells SheKnows.

Ikyaator notes that stressed sweat glands can produce fluids that smell like body odor or smell “skunkish.” She explains that there are two types of sweat glands: apocrine and eccrine glands. The former are located in the armpits and groin. “When [the apocrine glands] are stimulated to produce, a milky fluid is produced, which is usually odorless, but in the vagina that is a host for vaginal bacteria, the fluid can convert to malodorous aroma,” Ikyaator explains. It’s most important to shower immediately after a workout or a swim to avoid odor or breakouts in the groin area.

Lactobacilli

The presence of lactobacilli can cause the vagina to smell “tangy” or like fermented cheese, Ikyaator says. This is due to the presence of lactobacilli, which is a good bacteria because its presence keeps bad bacteria out. “[The vagina] may smell tangy due to the acidity of the mucous produced, which protects against overgrowth of bad bacteria,” she adds.

Bacterial vaginosis

Although bacterial vaginosis is common, it’s a complex and poorly understood condition, Sahabi explains. A “fishy” odor is the smell most commonly associated with bacterial vaginosis, and other symptoms include vaginal itching and a gray-white-green discharge. If you have any or all of these symptoms, it’s time to consult with your doctor.

“Bacterial vaginosis basically means abnormal vaginal flora,” she says. “It’s not an infection by one isolated bacteria. When there’s a shift or reduction of hydrogen peroxide-producing lactobacillus species, other anaerobic species, such as Gardnerella vaginalis, overgrows.”

Sahabi explains that this is why douching is bad for the vagina — the harsh chemicals kill off the good bacteria and can increase your risk for developing bacterial vaginosis. Although it’s not an STI, people affected by bacterial vaginosis are more likely to acquire an STI.

Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis a sexually transmitted infection that can be easily treated, but you’ll need to seek medical care. Like bacterial vaginosis, Sahabi says that the odor associated with trichomoniasis is a “fishy” smell.

“Other symptoms associated with trichomoniasis infection include yellow-green vaginal discharge, vaginal spotting, genital burning, and pain with sex,” she says.

Retained foreign materials

Forgotten tampons and condoms can result in an odor that smells like rotting or decay. If this happens to you, Sahabi says to remove the tampon or condom yourself if you can reach it. If you can’t, it’s time to get to the doctor as quickly as possible.

Although vaginal odors probably aren’t everyone’s favorite topic, it’s important to talk (or at least read) about what’s going on so you realize you’re not alone and there are healthy (non-douching) solutions out there.

