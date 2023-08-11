Here Are the Best Sites to Buy Good Quality Sex Toys Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Long gone are the days of having to physically go to an adult boutique to speak to a live human about sex toys you might want to explore. Not that there’s any shame at all in sex toy shopping, but it’s completely understandable to want this to be a more private, personal shopping experience. It’s a bonus to be able to purchase sex toys online with discreet packaging, especially if you live in a building with nosy neighbors or just parents or roommates picking up packages for you.

Most of the online sex toy retailers do so much of the work for you: They highlight their best-sellers, include reviews from happy customers, and even get down to the nitty-gritty of details on the products, from how loud and buzzy it is, to how powerful it is and if it’s best used externally or internally. The best part is, with such a range of retailers, you can choose to invest big bucks into your sex toy collection if you really want to build it out, or you can spend under $50 on a tried-and-true vibrator.

We did some pre-shopping for you to get the process started. Of course, you can find just about anything in the world on Amazon, including sex toys, but you can also check out these other specialty retailers (many of which are women-owned!) and even a beauty retailer to find exactly what you’re looking for, including pointers on how to use the toys either solo or with a partner.

Here are our favorite places to buy sex toys online, with a standout product from each retailer that you should add to your cart immediately.

Lovehoney

You could find just about anything you could ever possibly be into at Lovehoney. It’s a great place to buy sex toys online because it truly has something for everyone. It’s stocked with lingerie, sexual health products for people of all genders, including anyone going through menopause, and much, much more. Not only do we love the product selection we’re also big fans of their packaging. Every order is sent in a discreet brown box or padded envelope, so no one but you will know what’s inside.

Since it’s never too early to start holiday shopping, pick up one of their sex toy advent calendars, like this 12-piece one featuring their signature Rose suction vibrator. (It’s actually so pretty!) And if you want even more fun to unwrap, spring for the 24-piece advent calendar that includes the Womanizer suction vibrator, among many other surprises, including massage oil, nipple clamps, and a blindfold to add some extra spice.

We highly recommend these as fun bachelorette party gifts, too.

Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar $119 Buy now

Maude

Are you a fan of the clean girl aesthetic? You need to shop at the woman-owned brand Maude.

They have sexual wellness products, including lubes, massage oils, and even condoms in their trademark sleek, minimalist packaging. But we also love it because of their cheeky names for their sex toy bundles, like Vibe+Shine, their trademark three-speed external silicone vibrator, and their organic aloe-based lubricant. And if you want to have something on hand to clean up at the end, grab the Clean Kit, which comes with a toy sanitizing spray and compressed towelettes to give the toys a wipe down.

Maude Vibe+Shine Organic $68 Buy now

Dame

Another women-owned company, Dame prides itself on its trademark pastel-colored, fun, body-safe toys and sexual wellness products that are made for people with vulvas. They have plenty of options for solo play, but one of their most unique silicone vibrators is a hands-free couples’ toy called the Eva. It stays in place during partnered sex and adds extra clitoral stimulation. And for that alone, it’s a worthy investment.

Dame also sells everything from pleasure products like massage oils and candles, lubes, and sexual health and hygiene products, including its best-selling vibe cleaner (which is so popular that it’s currently out of stock).

Dame Eva $140 Buy now

Unbound

You can count on the woman-owned brand Unbound for a full line of brightly colored toys, lubes, and gift sets that are made with your body in mind. The other thing you can depend on them for is discretion: The brand name or items won’t show up on your credit card statement or the boxes the products are shipped in.

One of their best-sellers is the Unbound Puff. It’s a waterproof suction vibrator designed for external use that allows you to choose from five different speeds. And when you’re done, store it in this cute, unassuming case until the next time you bust it out!

Unbound Puff $48 Buy now

Ulta

Ulta is probably not the first place you think to order sex toys online, but they recently expanded its offerings to include sexual wellness products. Along with your regular order of mascara and makeup remover, you can add an even more fun purchase to your cart.

If you’re looking for a solid beginner vibrator, we highly recommend this VUSH Gloss Bullet Vibrator. You can flip-flop between 10 buzzy settings, easily recharge it in less than two hours, and stick it in your carry-on to use while you travel. For only $40, this is one of our top picks.

VUSH Gloss Bullet Vibrator $40 Buy now

LELO

LELO toys are the Rolls Royce of sex toys. Don’t get us wrong, all of the toys on this list are top quality, but if you want something extra to expand your collection, invest in a LELO toy. The helpful thing about the site itself is that it includes diagrams of how the product can be used to maximize pleasure.

This one, the TIANI 3, is super high-tech and includes its own remote control. It offers both clitoral and internal G-spot stimulation. The toy is hands-free if you’d like someone else to control it during partnered play, or you could always take the reins if you prefer to be more hands-on.

LELO TIANI 3 $135.20 $169 20% Off Buy now

