Mandy Moore’s Youngest Son Was Diagnosed With Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome — & Here’s Why It’s Underdiagnosed

If you’re a Mandy Moore fan, then chances are you saw her Instagram story detailing how her two-year-old son August, also known as Gus, was recently diagnosed with a rare skin condition known as Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.

She revealed the news on July 28 in photos obtained by Page Six, with a photo that started by saying: “This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am,” and how she thought it was a spontaneous rash that came out of nowhere.

But after some digging, they found the culprit, saying, “Turns out it’s a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. It sometimes a company’s a cold but not in Gus’s case. it’s all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There’s nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6 to 8 weeks.”

Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is quite rare because it is often under-diagnosed every year, so here’s what you need to know:

What is Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome?

Gianotti-Crosti syndrome, also known as papular acrodermatitis, is basically a bodily response to your body getting over a viral infection such as a respiratory infection or stomach virus, per WebMD, and it is characterized by uncomfortable, raised blisters that can appear as red, pink, or brown.

Who Can Be Affected By Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome?

Mainly children are affected by Gianotti-Crosti syndrome, with newborns having it as early as almost two months old and children as old as 14 getting it, according to the Department of Dermatology, NRS Medical College and Department of Pediatrics in Kolkata, India. It’s also been recorded that some adults can get it, with women being more susceptible than men. According to WebMD, it most commonly happens during the spring and summer months. Related story These Gummy Multivitamins for Kids With Over 34K Reviews Are 'Easy to Swallow & Taste Great' — Get Them on Sale for $8 While You Can

Why Does Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Get Underdiagnosed?

Simply put, according to WebMD, the symptoms fall in line with other types of infections and are often misdiagnosed and or underdiagnosed because of it. If you are worried that your child has Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome, please consult your child’s doctor.

What are the Symptoms of Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome?

Along with the raised blisters, look out for symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes and a mild fever that can come with Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome, per the National Organization for Rare Disorders. (And don’t worry, because according to WebMD, the raised blisters and rash don’t typically leave scarring!) Make sure to consult with your doctor.

How Long Does Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Last?

According to Syndrome.org, it can last anywhere from four to eight weeks.

How Is Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Diagnosed?

In order for it to be confirmed as Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome, your child’s pediatrician will do a physical exam and ask multiple questions pertaining to your child’s symptoms, how long the rash has been there, and if your child was sick beforehand, etc, per Forbes.

How Can Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Be Treated?

As Moore said, it’s kind of a waiting game with Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome. Your doctor can prescribe a steroid cream like hers, but others have mainly worked with oral antihistamines and topical treatments. and as for the itching and discomfort, people have found luck with using cold compresses to help alleviate some of the unwanted by-products of the rash, per Forbes.