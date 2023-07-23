Jamie Lee Curtis Said She Doesn’t ‘Care What Side You’re On,’ We Need To Act on This Major Issue

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jamie Lee Curtis is here to tell you, we need to focus on climate change now. During a panel on July 21, the Oscar-winning actress talked to a crowd at ComicCon about the problems the world is facing over climate change.

During her speech, she made it a point to say this isn’t a politically charged issue, it is an issue that affects everyone, and she doesn’t “care” what your political affiliation is, because we need to start caring now if you already have it.

“We’re f**king the world. There is a possibility of change, but we’re going to have to do it,” the Halloween star said per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not proselytizing. I don’t care what side you’re on. It’s happening, and there are things we can do to ameliorate it and to try to stem the tide, excuse the pun.”

She added, “S**t is happening, and so it feels absolutely on point right now.”

This came after she promoted her graphic novel entitled Mother Nature, which follows a woman trying to avenge her father’s untimely death, would she believes to be linked to a dastardly oil company, but finds so much more horror than she expected.

Curtis continued by saying, “It’s happening today! We are the hottest we’ve ever been in this country this week. I mean, talk about good timing. Seriously, we couldn’t be talking about something more important.”

And before you try to argue this fact, it’s been proven that the US is facing the hottest temperatures we’ve ever seen. Not only have there been record heat waves across the world, but the National Centers for Environmental Prediction recorded that July 3, 2023, was the hottest day ever recorded, per Reuters.

If you need more proof, NASA’s climate page shows that the hottest year on record was 1880, followed by 2016, which was shocking for everybody. Then only four years later, 2020 broke that record, and it’s only gotten worse from there. Per their website, they posted, “Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2020 statistically tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record, continuing a long-term warming trend due to human activities.”

Now, you may be asking yourself, “What’s the big deal if the world is getting hotter?” Don’t be afraid to ask, because everyone needs to start somewhere on their journey! Space summed it up nicely. Because of the record-breaking heat that we’re seeing, it’s almost like a snowball effect with the environment. Because of the heat, it can lead to more droughts, heatwaves, and even sea level changes, to name a few.