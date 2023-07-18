These Are the Best Pregnancy-Safe Shampoos That Are Chemical-Free & Help Prevent Hair Loss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you think your body has changed enough during pregnancy (hello swollen feet!), it hits you with another change, this time on your head…or all over your body in some cases. And most of these changed are due to, you guessed it, pregnancy hormones.

Due to hormonal changes during pregnancy, including increases in estrogen, the hair often grows more quickly and thickens more than usual, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). This might also lead to more body hair growth, even on the face and the belly. Hair removal is a different topic altogether, but we’re here to focus on nourishing all this luscious hair (which, heads up, might be likely to shed during the postpartum period, just so you’re not alarmed).

Remember that there are particular safety concerns about products you can use during pregnancy, including something as seemingly innocuous as body wash. When buying hair care products like shampoo and conditioner, ACOG recommends reading ingredient lists on products closely and steering clear of potentially hazardous chemicals, including phthalates, triclosan, and parabens. It’s best to stick to fragrance-free shampoo too to avoid additional chemical exposure.

With that, here are our top picks for fragrance-free, chemical-free pregnancy-safe shampoos.

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-Free Hypoallergenic Shampoo

If you have literally any skin sensitivities at all during pregnancy, try this Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Hypoallergenic Shampoo. It’s made with soothing aloe and fatty acid-packed oat milk to nourish your hair and scalp. Bonus: It can be used on any hair type.

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind $28 Buy now

Attitude Blooming Belly Pregnancy Shampoo

This Attitude shampoo is made specifically for pregnancy, and is made to work with the thick hair you’re likely sporting during these nine months. It’s also EWG-verified as its chemical-free and only has naturally-derived fragrances (nothing that’s a fragrance chemical).

Attitude Blooming Belly Pregnancy Shampoo $11.95 Buy now

The Honest Company Refresh Shampoo + Body Wash in Citrus Vanilla

Mamas, you know you’re safe with Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company products. They’re always clean and paraben-free. This refreshing shampoo doubles as a body wash and derives its scent only from natural ingredients.

The Honest Company Refresh Shampoo $17.99 Buy now

Acure Ultra-Hydrating Shampoo

Some people tend to develop especially dry, brittle shampoo during pregnancy. Or even if you have oilier hair during pregnancy, you should still use a hydrating shampoo that will keep hair clean but not strip it of its natural oils. Acure’s Ultra-Hydrating Shampoo is vegan, and fragrance chemical-free. Its sweet scent comes from pumpkin seed oil and almond extract.

Acure Ultra-Hydrating Shampoo $7.79 Buy now

DevaCurl No-Poo Original

Curly girls, we did not forget about you! DevaCurl No-Poo is engineered to hydrate medium to coarse curls and natural hairstyles with coconut oil and grapeseed oil. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free too.

DevaCurl No Poo $25 Buy now

