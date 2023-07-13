The Best Pregnancy-Safe Body Washes to Soothe Dry, Itchy Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pregnancy is a time of tons of changes to your body and your self-care routine (this might be a good thing if you need more self-care in your life). You might find that your body is experiencing different skin concerns than you normally do — not only stretch marks, but acne from the increase of hormones, and skin flakiness, dryness, and itchiness are common during pregnancy too, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Plus, there are certain skincare ingredients you need to avoid during pregnancy, including retinoids, hydroquinone, and certain chemicals like phthalates and parabens. That might mean doing a lot more label-checking and restocking your shower and medicine cabinet with new pregnancy-safe skincare products such as deodorant, shampoo, body wash, and even self-tanner.

We’re here to support you through that product stock-up, with the best pregnancy-safe body washes for your shower. Take a closer look at these options, which address some of the skin concerns you’re dealing with during your pregnancy, at prices that are totally reasonable and still leave you enough for your (never-ending) diaper budget.

The Honest Company Honest Mama Face and Body Wash

If both your face and body is breaking out during your pregnancy, this product from Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company has you covered for both. It’s a gently clarifying, pregnancy-safe face and body wash that doesn’t contain harsh ingredients like retinols, salicylic acid, or benzoyl peroxide. You can actually use it morning and night and it won’t dry out your skin.

Honest Mama Face and Body Wash

Curel Itch Defense Body Wash

For skin that’s mildly itchy and dry, scrub with this Curel Itch Defense Body Wash to calm it down. You can grab it for under $10, so stock up now.

Curel Itch Defense Body Wash

Aveeno Skin Relief Fragrance-Free Body Wash

Have super dry, itchy skin or eczema that’s been exacerbated by pregnancy? Here’s your go-to body wash. It’s made with soothing oat flour, oat oil, and oat extract, and it has no fragrances (which can introduce unnecessary chemicals to your body). The 33-ounce bottle will last you a while, too.

Aveeno Skin Relief Fragrance-Free Body Wash

Pipette Relaxing Body Wash

Sometimes mamas and moms-to-be just need an aromatherapy moment…especially because the shower might be your only alone time all day. This Pipette Relaxing Body Wash is designed for just that. It’s a light formula made with hydrating squalane and a soft, non-synthetic citrus scent. The body wash is chemical-free and EWG-verified.

Pipette Relaxing Body Wash

Cocokind Scrubbing Clay

During pregnancy, you should avoid harsh or irritating exfoliants and instead go for something plant-based and gentle, like this Cocokind Scrubbing Clay. The main exfoliating ingredient is upcycled coffee grounds, and the caffeine also works to brighten, smooth, and firm your skin.

Cocokind Scrubbing Clay

Frida Mom Bump + Body In-Shower Lotion

So this isn’t technically a body wash, but it’s a nice, thick rinse-off moisturizer by Frida Mom that will be a soothing balm to dry skin and stretch marks. The main ingredient is skin-nourishing shea butter, and it’s free from parabens and phthalates. And after you shower, you’re set without having to re-moisturize.

Frida Mom Bump + Body In-Shower Lotion

